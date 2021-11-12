Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASS   IT0000784154

SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA

(CASS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard & Poor's upgraded Cattolica Assicurazioni's rating from BBB to A- with a positive outlook

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verona, 11 November 2021. Today Standard & Poor's upgraded Cattolica Assicurazioni's rating from BBB to A- with a positive outlook. S&P has also upgraded the rating of Cattolica's bond issues from BB+ to BBB.

The rating upgrade is a direct consequence of the result of the tender offer launched by Generali which allowed the latter to reach an ownership of 84.475% of Cattolica. S&P considers Cattolica to be of highly strategic importance to Generali and that the combined group would be resilient to a hypothetical default of Italian Government bonds.

The agency stated that they could upgrade Cattolica to 'A' within the next 24 months if there were news of Cattolica's swift integration into the Generali group.

Disclaimer

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione Soc. Coop. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
02:57aStandard & Poor's upgraded Cattolica Assicurazioni's rating from BBB to A- with a posit..
PU
11/10Filing of documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11/04Generali Now Controls 84% of Takeover Target Cattolica
DJ
11/04Generali Completes Takeover Offer for Cattolica Assicurazioni
MT
11/01Generali Says It Holds 84.5% Stake in Cattolica
DJ
10/29Generali seals Cattolica deal to boost Italian market lead
RE
10/29Correction to Generali Article
DJ
10/29Generali Crosses Threshold in Cattolica Takeover Bid
DJ
10/28Generali Achieves Minimum Threshold for Cattolica Offer, Source Says
DJ
10/28Italy's Generali secures majority of Cattolica's capital in buyout offer
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 244 M 8 289 M 8 289 M
Net income 2021 168 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 1 164 M 1 334 M 1 332 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Duration : Period :
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,81 €
Average target price 6,15 €
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Ferraresi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atanasio Pantarrotas Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Davide Croff Chairman
Samuele Marconcini Chief Operating Officer & Deputy General Manager
Giada Malaspina Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA26.69%1 334
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-38.05%136 418
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.68%127 877
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-18.95%106 023
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.04%37 867
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.71.76%32 878