ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: SEIF on top; goes down GO internet

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Publishing Company Il Fatto takes the top spot and rises 4.7 percent to EUR0.19 per share. The company announced Monday that the first cycle of classes at Il Fatto School has started.

The first course starting today is dedicated to the social system. The course, consisting of 15 lectures, aims to provide participants with the overall socio-economic framework, explaining its dynamics, patterns, forms of work, cooperation and conflict, values, needs, ethics and aesthetics.

The school is part of the newly established Training Division, which is one of the pillars of SEIF's business plan to 2025.

----------

Also doing well is Fenix Entertainment, which also rises 4.7 percent. The stock has given up 78 percent in the last month, 85 percent in the last six months, and 95 percent in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

GO internet goes down, down 13% to EUR0.10 per share. The stock has given up 33% in the last month, 40% in the last six and 69% in the last twelve.

----------

Gambero Rosso gives up 8.8% to EUR0.52 per share. The company on Tuesday reviewed and approved the issuer's draft financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR1.6 million compared to a balanced budget in 2021.

Net sales revenue as of December 31, 2022 reached EUR17.3 million from EUR12.8 million in the previous year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.