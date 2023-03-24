Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEIF   IT0005353484

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

(SEIF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:47:21 2023-03-24 am EDT
0.1930 EUR   +1.58%
08:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: SEIF on top; goes down GO internet
AN
03/20SEIF, first lecture series of the school of The Fact starts today
AN
01/30Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : Approval of the 2023 financial calendar
AT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: SEIF on top; goes down GO internet

03/24/2023 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Publishing Company Il Fatto takes the top spot and rises 4.7 percent to EUR0.19 per share. The company announced Monday that the first cycle of classes at Il Fatto School has started.

The first course starting today is dedicated to the social system. The course, consisting of 15 lectures, aims to provide participants with the overall socio-economic framework, explaining its dynamics, patterns, forms of work, cooperation and conflict, values, needs, ethics and aesthetics.

The school is part of the newly established Training Division, which is one of the pillars of SEIF's business plan to 2025.

----------

Also doing well is Fenix Entertainment, which also rises 4.7 percent. The stock has given up 78 percent in the last month, 85 percent in the last six months, and 95 percent in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

GO internet goes down, down 13% to EUR0.10 per share. The stock has given up 33% in the last month, 40% in the last six and 69% in the last twelve.

----------

Gambero Rosso gives up 8.8% to EUR0.52 per share. The company on Tuesday reviewed and approved the issuer's draft financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, which closed with a consolidated net profit of EUR1.6 million compared to a balanced budget in 2021.

Net sales revenue as of December 31, 2022 reached EUR17.3 million from EUR12.8 million in the previous year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FENIX ENTERTAINMENT S.P.A. 4.67% 0.314 Delayed Quote.-87.07%
GAMBERO ROSSO S.P.A. -8.77% 0.52 Delayed Quote.39.02%
GO INTERNET S.P.A. -10.82% 0.206 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. 1.58% 0.193 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
All news about SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
08:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: SEIF on top; goes down GO i..
AN
03/20SEIF, first lecture series of the school of The Fact starts today
AN
01/30Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : Approval of the 2023 financial calendar
AT
01/26Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : Notice of substantial change of shareholding
AT
01/25Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SEIF: Loft Produzioni and Mompracem sign an agreement..
AT
01/24SEIF, Loft and Mompracen will develop news and historical-political docs
AN
01/24ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: TrenDevice and Alfonsino in..
AN
2022SEIF Completes Transfer Of Unit To New Wholly-owned Company
MT
2022MILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib above parity; on Italy producer prices.
AN
2022Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : Seif announces the establishment of loft produzioni s..
AT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,3 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2022 -2,60 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net Debt 2022 0,55 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,29 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,19 €
Average target price 0,43 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cinzia Monteverdi President & Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Calicchia Chief Financial Officer
Luca Lizzeri Chief Technology Officer
Lorenza Furgiuele Independent Director
Julia Schneider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.-36.67%5
PEARSON PLC-12.71%7 214
SCHIBSTED ASA15.69%4 635
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED21.72%3 598
LAGARDÈRE S.A.1.90%3 127
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD16.03%3 050
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer