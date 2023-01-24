SEIF, Loft and Mompracen will develop news and historical-political docs

(Alliance News) - Società Editoriale Il Fatto Spa announced Tuesday that its subsidiary Loft Produzioni Srl and Mompracem have signed a collaboration agreement to develop projects in the field of news and historical-political documentaries.

Mompracem is the production company and factory active in the film and television industry whose partners include the Manetti bros., Carlo Macchitella, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio and the German company Beta Film.

"Loft Productions is SEIF's company active in video productions that are distinguished both by an innovative approach on the narrative and visual level and by authoritative journalistic expertise," SEIF recalled.

"It is the intention of the two companies to bring together their excellence with the aim of producing specific projects in the field of quality documentaries that can meet the growing demand of broadcasters and on-demand platforms."

"We strongly believe," said David Perluigi, executive director of Loft Produzioni, "in the development of video productions of excellence and - also thanks to this agreement - we want to further strengthen our market positioning. Our peculiarity is to be able to combine high professionalism in the field of in-depth journalism with the capacity for innovation that the video format requires to meet the new needs of viewers."

Luigi Calicchia, sole director of Loft Produzioni, added, "The agreement with Mompracem is the first important sign of the development of our business through industrial partnerships with companies already active in the sector with which to build an increasingly attractive offer for the national and international market."

Carlo Macchitella commented, "Mompracem, on the strength of its experience in the film and fiction industry, has recently successfully embarked on the path of "thinking" and producing documentaries that recall the culture and history of this country as well as venture into the intriguing world of current affairs, reflecting its contradictions and singularities. In this key, the partnership with Loft Productions tends to combine our editorial and production skills with a company of the highest profile in the field of in-depth journalism and always attentive to the demands of the market and the public."

SEIF's stock closed Tuesday down 5.4 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

