    IT0005353484

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

(SEIF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:49 2023-01-24 am EST
0.2460 EUR   -5.38%
SEIF, Loft and Mompracen will develop news and historical-political docs

01/24/2023 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Società Editoriale Il Fatto Spa announced Tuesday that its subsidiary Loft Produzioni Srl and Mompracem have signed a collaboration agreement to develop projects in the field of news and historical-political documentaries.

Mompracem is the production company and factory active in the film and television industry whose partners include the Manetti bros., Carlo Macchitella, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio and the German company Beta Film.

"Loft Productions is SEIF's company active in video productions that are distinguished both by an innovative approach on the narrative and visual level and by authoritative journalistic expertise," SEIF recalled.

"It is the intention of the two companies to bring together their excellence with the aim of producing specific projects in the field of quality documentaries that can meet the growing demand of broadcasters and on-demand platforms."

"We strongly believe," said David Perluigi, executive director of Loft Produzioni, "in the development of video productions of excellence and - also thanks to this agreement - we want to further strengthen our market positioning. Our peculiarity is to be able to combine high professionalism in the field of in-depth journalism with the capacity for innovation that the video format requires to meet the new needs of viewers."

Luigi Calicchia, sole director of Loft Produzioni, added, "The agreement with Mompracem is the first important sign of the development of our business through industrial partnerships with companies already active in the sector with which to build an increasingly attractive offer for the national and international market."

Carlo Macchitella commented, "Mompracem, on the strength of its experience in the film and fiction industry, has recently successfully embarked on the path of "thinking" and producing documentaries that recall the culture and history of this country as well as venture into the intriguing world of current affairs, reflecting its contradictions and singularities. In this key, the partnership with Loft Productions tends to combine our editorial and production skills with a company of the highest profile in the field of in-depth journalism and always attentive to the demands of the market and the public."

SEIF's stock closed Tuesday down 5.4 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 28,3 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2022 -2,60 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net Debt 2022 0,55 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,87 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,26 €
Average target price 0,43 €
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cinzia Monteverdi President & Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Calicchia Chief Financial Officer
Luca Lizzeri Chief Technology Officer
Lorenza Furgiuele Independent Director
Julia Schneider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.-13.33%6
PEARSON PLC-1.55%8 170
SCHIBSTED ASA15.90%4 960
LAGARDÈRE S.A.5.09%3 218
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-2.90%2 885
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-0.60%2 627