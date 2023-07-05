(Alliance News) - Società Editoriale Il Fatto Spa announced Wednesday that it has entrusted Integrae SIM Spa with the roles of Euronext Growth Advisor and corporate broker.

Integrae SIM will replace Alantra Capital Markets SV SAU in both roles effective July 20.

SEIF's stock closed Wednesday at a par at EUR0.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

