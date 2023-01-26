Advanced search
    SEIF   IT0005353484

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

(SEIF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:26:59 2023-01-26 am EST
0.2420 EUR   -1.63%
05:25aSocietà Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : Notice of substantial change of shareholding
AT
01/25Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SEIF: Loft Produzioni and Mompracem sign an agreement to develop news and historical-political documentaries
AT
01/24SEIF, Loft and Mompracen will develop news and historical-political docs
AN
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING

01/26/2023 | 05:25am EST
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING

Rome, January 26th 2023 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (la “Società” o “SEIF”) (the “Company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on Euronext Growth Paris, announces, pursuant to the Discipline on Transparency and to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, that has received from Chiarelettere S.r.l. (“Chiarelettere") a notice regarding the reduction of its shareholding, on 24th January 2023, below the relevance threshold of 5% of SEIF's share capital.

In particular, Chiarelettere declared to hold no. 1,043,784 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 4,17% of the relevant share capital.

Based on the communications received from the shareholders and the information available to the Company to date, the shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's share capital are represented in the following table:

Shareholder No. of shares % share capital
Antonio Padellaro 4,065,041 16,25%
Cinzia Monteverdi 4,065,040 16,25%
Francesco Aliberti 1,698,182 6.79%
Treasury shares 2,442,885 9,77

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, updated information on the Company's shareholding structure is available on the Company's website.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit

For further information:

Press office
Community
Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552
Giuliana Pampani +39 340 8384422
mail: marco@community.it		  
Euronext growth Advisor
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 – 20121 Milano
tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5maaZloZpecyZ1tZ55onGprZ2xpw2CWZ5fHl2NolpvIbZ5pxphoaZaXZnBpl2hn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78231-seif_cos_eng_26012023.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
