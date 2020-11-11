Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SEIF - TRANSFER OF THE SHAREHOLDING HELD IN FOODQUOTE S.R.L

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

TRANSFER OF THE SHAREHOLDING HELD IN FOODQUOTE S.R.L.

Rome, 11 November 2020 –SEIF S.p.A. ( “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, announces that the transfer to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. of the shareholding held by SEIF in Foodquote S.r.l. ("Foodquote"), equal to 34.04%, has become fully effective.

The transfer of the aforesaid share of the capital of Foodquote is part of a wider project of integrated food distribution which provides, among other things, for the integration of Foodquote into Gilda S.r.l. (formerly Acxelera S.r.l.) part of the Gruppo di Cosimo ("Gilda Project"). The resources deriving from the aforementioned sale, including the capital gain of 35.7% compared to the value of the shareholding, will be used to pursue SEIF's business plan.

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, stated: "We invested in Foodquote - thanks to a Call for Innovation organised for us by the Digital Magics incubator - in 2015 having immediately appreciated its innovative charge, it's clear vision of an already emerging sector such as food delivery and the goal of enhancing Italian artisan products. The entry into Foodquote of a highly prestigious financial intermediary such as Intesa Sanpaolo represents a further opportunity for Gilda to grow and achieve even more ambitious results".

Luca D'Aprile, SEIF's Chief Innovation Officer and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Foodquote, added: "I am proud to have worked on the transformation of Foodquote over time - from a classic marketplace in B2C to a reference player in B2B food distribution - and then to integrate the company within the Abruzzo-based Di Cosimo group with which we have created the Gilda Project, which I am sure will ensure great satisfaction to investors".

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

