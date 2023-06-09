Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. ASSIGNS THE ROLE OF SPECIALIST TO MiT SIM S.P.A. AS FROM 3rd JULY 2023

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. ASSIGNS THE ROLE OF SPECIALIST TO MiT SIM S.P.A. AS FROM 3rd JULY 2023

Communication pursuant to the article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milano market rules

Rome, 9Th June 2023 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (“Company” or “SEIF”), media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that the Company appointed Mit SIM S.p.A. as its new Specialist replacing Banca Akros S.p.A. as from July 3rd, 2023 (included).

Banca Akros S.p.A. will continue with its assignment until June 30th, 2023 (included).

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

For further information:



Press office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Giuliana Pampani +39 340 8384422

mail: marco@community.it

Euronext growth Advisor

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 – 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 63671613

Stefano Bellavita

mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

