    SEIF   IT0005353484

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

(SEIF)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:44:29 2023-06-09 am EDT
0.3020 EUR   -2.58%
07:15a Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. ASSIGNS THE ROLE OF SPECIALIST TO MiT SIM S.P.A. AS FROM 3rd JULY 2023
AT
05/24 SEIF, Peter Gomez named co-editor of Il Fatto Quotidiano.
AN
04/18 ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Shedir Pharma on top; Il Fatto down
AN
Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. : SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. ASSIGNS THE ROLE OF SPECIALIST TO MiT SIM S.P.A. AS FROM 3rd JULY 2023

06/09/2023 | 07:15am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. ASSIGNS THE ROLE OF SPECIALIST TO MiT SIM S.P.A. AS FROM 3rd JULY 2023

Communication pursuant to the article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milano market rules

Rome, 9Th June 2023 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (“Company” or “SEIF”), media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that the Company appointed Mit SIM S.p.A. as its new Specialist replacing Banca Akros S.p.A. as from July 3rd, 2023 (included).

Banca Akros S.p.A. will continue with its assignment until June 30th, 2023 (included).

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

For further information:

Press office
Community
Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552
Giuliana Pampani +39 340 8384422
mail: marco@community.it		  
Euronext growth Advisor
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 – 20121 Milano
tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80382-cos-09.06.2023-conferimento-incarico-mit-sim-eng.pdf

Financials
Sales 2023 31,1 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2023 -0,60 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net Debt 2023 1,20 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,00 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cinzia Monteverdi President & Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Calicchia Chief Financial Officer
Luca Lizzeri Chief Technology Officer
Lorenza Furgiuele Independent Director
Julia Schneider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.3.33%8
PEARSON PLC-12.76%7 346
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED65.91%4 703
SCHIBSTED ASA7.06%4 057
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD36.67%3 445
KADOKAWA CORPORATION36.50%3 292
