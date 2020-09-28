Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. :
The Board of Directors approves the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2020
0
09/28/2020 | 03:25pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:
The Board of Directors approves the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2020
Significant increase in revenues from both the sale of editorial products and the media content division
Marginality in strong growth, thanks to the efficiency of production activities
Full operation guaranteed even during the lockdown period, without the use of social safety nets
of euro 19,778 thousand (euro 15,159 thousand for the year to June 30, 2019), an increase of 30,47%.
equal to euro 2,509 thousand (euro 398 thousand at 30 June 2019, up 530%)
Net financial position of euro 557 thousand (euro 1,139 thousand at 30 June 2019)
Shareholders' equity of euro 4,207 thousand (euro 4,147 thousand at 30 June 2019)
Net profit of euro 73 thousand (euro - 862 thousand at 30 June 2019)
Rome, 28 September 2020 –SEIF S.p.A. (the “Company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, announces that, today, the Board of Directors has approved the half financial report at June 30, 2020.
Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, commented: "SEIF closes the first half of 2020 in a particularly positive way, despite the delicate period experienced by our country due to the Covid emergency. In these difficult times, our publications and television productions have been fundamental in the information and support panorama for our readers and subscribers, as shown by the increase in sales of our editorial products and the revenues of the media content division, which have made our production activities more efficient, allowing a significant increase in margins.
These months have highlighted even more the importance of digital growth alongside a strengthening of the traditional market, confirming that the path of diversification and the production of distinctive value content are fundamental for the sustainability and growth of our Company. For this reason, in the coming months SEIF will continue to work in this direction, focusing on the development of untapped potential and the recovery of revenues from sales and services necessary to achieve industrial objectives".
Main financial data:
(in thousands of Euro)
30.06.20
% P.V.
30.06.19
% P.V.
Production value
19,778
100,00%
15,159
100,00%
EBITDA
2,509
12,69%
398
2,63%
EBIT
228
1,15%
-1,078
-7,11%
EBT
229
1,16%
-1,073
-7,08%
Net result
73
0,37%
-862
-5,69%
Profit and Loss Account at Value of Production and Value Added
30.06.20
% P. V.
30.06.19
% P. V.
Revenues from sales and services
15,616,400
78,96%
12.957.602
85,48%
Variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies
12,166
0,06%
(27.665)
(0,18%)
Internal production of fixed assets
3,843,300
19,43%
2.104.429
13,88%
Other revenues
305,785
1,55%
124.662
0,82%
Production value
19,777,651
100,00%
15.159.028
100,00%
Revenues from sales and services
(in thousands of Euros)
Value at 30.06.20
% on revenues
Value at 30.06.19
% on revenues
Variat.
Var %
Publishing sector
11,531
73,84%
9,499
73,31%
2,033
21,40%
Media content sector
2,201
14,09%
1,284
9,91%
917
71,40%
Advertising sector
1,884
12,07%
2,175
16,78%
-290
-13,36%
Total
15,616
100,00%
12,958
100,00%
2,659
20,52%
EBITDA is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, write-downs and other provisions.
EBIT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components.
EBT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted by the following components: (i) income tax for the year.
The Current Net Financial Position, for approximately Euro 3,044 thousand, is composed exclusively of cash and cash equivalent net of a financial debt consisting of a current account opening, used temporarily and occasionally. Non-current financial payables are made up of a loan of Euro 2,500 thousand, destined for investments, with repayment in 60 months, 12 of which are pre-amortisation. The Company deemed it useful to rebalance the financial structure between short and medium term sources and uses.
Below is an analysis of the cash flows for the first half of 2020, compared with those for the same period of the previous year:
(in thousands of Euros)
30.06.20
30.06.19
Profit (loss) of the year before taxes on the income, interests and dividends
228
(1,078)
Adjustments for non-monetary elements
2,592
1,878
Changes in net working capital
1,335
100
Other adjustments
(355)
(87)
Cash flow from operating activities (A)
3,800
813
Cash flow from investment activities (B)
(4,364)
(3,252)
Cash flow from financing activities (C)
2,677
2,917
Increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (A±B±C)
2,113
478
Cash and cash equivalents at the begging of the year
541
2,212
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
2,654
2,690
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
2,113
478
Main consolidated balance sheet and financial results at 30 June 2020:
Below is the information regarding the main balance sheet indicators as at 30 June 2020, compared with 31 December 2019.
Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities
COMMITMENTS
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
FONTI
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Intangible fixed assets
8,430,455
6,635,247
Share capital
2,500,000
2,500,000
Tangible fixed assets
211,093
223,703
Reserves
3,090,442
3,104,100
Financial fixed assets
1,150,606
1,144,098
Retained earnings (losses)
- 1,456,976
35,407
Profit (loss) for the year
73,148
-1,492,384
FixedAset
9,792,154
8,003,048
Net worth
4,206,614
4,147,123
Cash and cash equivalents
266,539
250.720
Consolidated liabilities
5,574,766
2,739,000
Deferred Liquidity
6,665,740
7.079.725
Instant Liquidity
2,653,159
540.435
Current liabilities
9,596,212
8,987,805
Circulating asset
9,585,438
7,870,880
Liabilities
15,170,978
11,726,805
Invested capital
19,377,592
15,873,928
Financing capital
19,377,592
15,873,928
Gross investments in intangible fixed assets amounted to Euro 4,327 thousand, gross of Euro 324 thousands of fixed assets in progress as at 31.12.2019 which entered into operation in the first half of 2020, and essentially refer to (i) production of television content for Euro 4,039 thousand, for which the company holds all copyright and economic exploitation rights over time; (ii) costs for the development and expansion of the technological infrastructure and for the restyling of the new newspaper, for a total of Euro 288 thousand.
Shareholders' Equity increased by approximately Euro 59 thousand also considering the result for the first half of 2020. The positive variation is due to the net profit recorded in the first half of the year net of a slight increase in the negative reserve for own shares. The company still holds a package of treasury shares equal to 9.46% of the share capital which will be subject to a subsequent placement transaction as soon as market conditions permit, destined to finance a subsequent step of business development.
Significant events during the six-month period ended at June, 30 2020
During the period under review, the Company recorded a positive trend and a clear improvement compared to the first half of 2019. Revenues from sales and services increased significantly for both newsstand and digital publications and television productions. The increase in sales also made it possible to absorb the decline in online advertising resulting from the Covid emergency and the lockdown of the country, which forced the closure of several activities or at least the suspension of several advertising campaigns. The Company has also distinguished itself for having managed to keep its staff structure fully operational, albeit largely in smart working, without using social security benefits, such as redundancy funds.
Significant events after the six-month period ended at June, 30 2020
In consideration of the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19, it should be noted that all possible actions have been taken to ensure the safety of employees and collaborators within the company's offices in Rome and Milan, while at the same time managing to maintain the production levels necessary to ensure current volumes. The latter, despite the complexity of the management of production activities in this context, are continuing on a regular and seamless basis.
Business outlook
The general economic situation and that of the advertising sector in particular could affect the performance in the second half of 2020. However, the Company is taking all possible actions to maintain current business volumes and in line with operational forecasts and consequent production programs. The business outlook suggests the ability to ensure levels of financial flows that allow for the management of normal production activities and planned investments on a regular basis.
Documentation
Attached to this press release are the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement for the interim period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.
Other information
The Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 and the report of the independent auditors KPMG S.p.A. will be made available to the public at the company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, www.seif-spa.it, in the investor relations/corporate documents section. The report of the KPMG S.p.A. auditing firm will be made available to the public as soon as it is issued. within the terms provided for by applicable laws and regulations.
***
SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.