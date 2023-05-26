Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Societal CDMO, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCTL   US75629F1093

SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.

(SCTL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:33 2023-05-26 pm EDT
0.8075 USD   +1.84%
05/26Societal Cdmo : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Societal Cdmo, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Societal CDMO Enters Agreement With Atossa Therapeutics to Provide Clinical Trial Services (CTS) for Innovative Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societal CDMO : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

Societal CDMO, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Pennsylvania

001-36329

26-1523233

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

1 E. Uwchlan Ave, Suite 112

Exton, Pennsylvania

19341

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 770 534-8239

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01

SCTL

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 23, 2023, Societal CDMO, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock has been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Rule 5550(a)(2)"). The Nasdaq deficiency letter only pertains to the Company's stock price, and there are no other deficiencies related to the Company's ongoing listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SCTL" at this time.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been given 180 calendar days, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2). If at any time before November 20, 2023, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by November 20, 2023, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price for its common stock and will consider all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Societal CDMO, Inc.

Date:

May 26, 2023

By:

/s/ J. David Enloe, Jr.

J. David Enloe, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Societal CDMO Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.
05/26Societal Cdmo : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Societal Cdmo, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
05/23Societal CDMO Enters Agreement With Atossa Therapeutics to Provide Clinical Trial Servi..
AQ
05/18Societal Cdmo, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Societal CDMO Inc Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
05/10Societal Cdmo : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Transcript : Societal CDMO, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Societal CDMO, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Societal Cdmo, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05/10Societal CDMO Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 96,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,55 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 68,6 M 68,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Societal CDMO, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. David Enloe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan D. Lake Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wayne B. Weisman Independent Chairman
Richard Sidwell Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
David Smithwick Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIETAL CDMO, INC.-46.79%67
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.59%431 957
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.39%405 634
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.51%361 958
MERCK & CO., INC.0.11%284 954
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.03%256 536
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer