Societal CDMO : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 23, 2023, Societal CDMO, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock has been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Rule 5550(a)(2)"). The Nasdaq deficiency letter only pertains to the Company's stock price, and there are no other deficiencies related to the Company's ongoing listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SCTL" at this time.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been given 180 calendar days, or until November 20, 2023, to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2). If at any time before November 20, 2023, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by November 20, 2023, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price for its common stock and will consider all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2).

