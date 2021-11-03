PRESS RELEASE

Romania's Electrica raises RON 750 million for funding the expansion on electricity value chain, including production from renewable sources

Bucharest, November 3, 2021 - Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A., one of the leading players in Romania's electricity distribution and supply market, today announced that it has signed a RON 750 million financing deal with Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank România S.A. Electrica will employ the loan, which corresponds to roughly EUR 150 million, to finance the implementation of its strategy for the period 2019-2023, which also envisages expanding on the value chain of electricity, especially in the production of electricity and with a particular focus on renewable sources and value-addes services.

The RON 750 million facility has a tenor of maximum two years with the option at the end of the period for Electrica, in agreement with the Lenders, to either issue a bond or to convert the facility into a 5-year fully amortising loan. For this facility, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank Romania serve as lenders on an equal basis and Erste Group's Romanian subsidiary Banca Comercială Română (BCR) acts as Facility & Security Agent. In this transaction, Electrica Group was assisted by a team of consultants from the law firm Filip and Company, while the Lenders were assisted by Dentons Europe - Zizzi-Caradja & Asociații.

"As an important step towards putting Electrica Group strategy of inorganic growth into action, the signing of this milestone financing agreement with two of our partner banks will enable us to finance the acquisition of projects in the sector of renewable energy production, both operating and greenfield, reaffirming our commitment to contribute with our own efforts towards the fulfilment of the European Ecological Pact's environmental goals", said Corina Popescu, General Manager of Electrica SA.

"The EUR 150 million financing deal that we've reached with Electrica provides another example of how Erste Group is supporting companies in the CEE region in their transition to a greener future by financing renewables and improvements to power grids," said Radu Moldovan, Industry Lead for Energy and Infrastructure at Erste

Group.

"Banca Comercială Română is a close partner for Electrica, being an active supporter across the full range of products and services for all companies in the Electrica group.

