Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Approval of 2022 CAPEX Plan

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 April 2022

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Approval of the consolidated investment plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2022

During the meeting held on 15 April 2022 the Board of Directors of Electrica approved the consolidated value of the Investment Plan (CAPEX) of Electrica Group for 2022, in total amount of RON 750.5 mn. Out of this value:

- RON 689.0 mn represents the 2022 annual investment plan of the distribution subsidiary Distributie Energie Electrica Romania S.A. regarding the investments (the financial part of the investments' individual plan);

- RON 47.2 mn represents the 2022 annual investment plan of Electrica Furnizare S.A. regarding the investments (the financial part of the investments' individual plan);

- RON 3.6 mn represents the 2022 annual investment plan of Electrica Serv S.A. regarding the investments (the financial part of the investments' individual plan).

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu