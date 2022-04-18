Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Change in the Management of the Company

04/18/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 April 2022

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/ 004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Changes in Electrica's management

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors that, during the meeting held on 15 April 2022, the Company's Board of Directors took note of the notification submitted by Mr. Ştefan-Ionut Pascu regarding his resignation from the position of Chief Business Development Officer and considers 30 April 2022 as the effective termination date, representing the last day on which the mandate contract is in force.

Electrica's management would like to thank Mr. Pascu for his activity within the Group and wishes him success in future projects.

Chief Executive Officer Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetică Electrica SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
