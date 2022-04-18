Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Change in the Management of the Company

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 April 2022

Significant events to be reported: Changes in Electrica's management

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors that, during the meeting held on 15 April 2022, the Company's Board of Directors took note of the notification submitted by Mr. Ştefan-Ionut Pascu regarding his resignation from the position of Chief Business Development Officer and considers 30 April 2022 as the effective termination date, representing the last day on which the mandate contract is in force.

Electrica's management would like to thank Mr. Pascu for his activity within the Group and wishes him success in future projects.

Chief Executive Officer Georgeta Corina Popescu

