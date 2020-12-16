Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – CDO mandate approval – 16 December 2020

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

To: Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 December 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Significant events to be reported: Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) Mandate

During the meeting held on 15 December 2020, the Board of Directors of Electrica SA approved the further collaboration with Ms. Livioara Şujdea and her appointment as CDO, starting 1 February 2021, for a 4 years mandate.

CEO

Georgeta Corina Popescu

