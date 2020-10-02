Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 10/01
10.8 RON   -0.46%
09:50a
PU
09:50a
PU
01:45aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and OPCOM – 1 October 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Claims for warranty settlement – 1 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 2 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Settlement by Bucharest Tribunal in regard of the warranty claims made against Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica) by Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu, former Chief Executive Officer and former Member of the Board of Directors of Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), and by Ms. Anca Dobrica and Ms. Victoria Lupu former Members of the Board of Directors of Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA).

Electrica informs the shareholders about the fact that, on 1 October 2020, Bucharest Tribunal admitted the exceptions of limitation periods regarding the claim filed by EFSA and consequently rejected as devoid of purpose the warranty claims filed by Mircea Patrascoiu, Anca Dobrica and Victoria Lupu in file no. 35647/3/2019 having as object the underscoring of the liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of EFSA, claim submitted by the company concerned, following the damages ascertained by the Court of Accounts of Romania in the Decision no. 11/23 December 2016 and in the Control Report no. 5799/29 November 2016. The warranty claims were initially announced through the Current Reports published on BSE and LSE on 6 February 2020 (for Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu and Mrs. Anca Dobrica) and respectively 25 February 2020 (for Mrs. Victoria Lupu).

We also mention the following:

In his claim for warranty Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu requested the admission in principle of the warranty claim filed against Electrica, and, in case the Court will admit the legal request made by EFSA against him, the Court shall order Electrica, the majority shareholder of EFSA, to pay the amount of RON 6,232,398.44, as well as the related legal interest.

In her claim for warranty Ms. Anca Dobrica requested the admission in principle of the warranty claim filed against Electrica, and, consequently, the obligation of Electrica, the majority shareholder of EFSA, to pay the amount of RON 1,426,644.80, as well as the legal interest.

In her claim for warranty Ms. Lupu Victoria requested the admission in principle of the warranty claim filed against Electrica, and consequently, Electrica to have the obligation to pay all the amounts of money to which she would be liable to. EFSA requested that Victoria Lupu shall be ordered to pay RON 6,232,398.44, as well as the related legal interest jointly with the other former members of the Board of Directors and the former Chief Executive Officer of EFSA.

The ruling pronounced by the Bucharest Tribunal in file no. 35647/3/2019 is not final, EFSA can appeal against it.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina POPESCU

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
09:50a
PU
09:50a
PU
01:45aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
10/01SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Market Making servi..
PU
09/25SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/25SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net income 2020 329 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,93%
Capitalization 3 667 M 884 M 883 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 10,80 RON
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.1.41%884
NEXTERA ENERGY16.77%138 453
ENEL S.P.A.5.60%89 143
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.50%78 376
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.27%66 226
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.70%65 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group