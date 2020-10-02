Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Claims for warranty settlement – 1 October 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 2 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Significant events to be reported:

Settlement by Bucharest Tribunal in regard of the warranty claims made against Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica) by Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu, former Chief Executive Officer and former Member of the Board of Directors of Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), and by Ms. Anca Dobrica and Ms. Victoria Lupu former Members of the Board of Directors of Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA).

Electrica informs the shareholders about the fact that, on 1 October 2020, Bucharest Tribunal admitted the exceptions of limitation periods regarding the claim filed by EFSA and consequently rejected as devoid of purpose the warranty claims filed by Mircea Patrascoiu, Anca Dobrica and Victoria Lupu in file no. 35647/3/2019 having as object the underscoring of the liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of EFSA, claim submitted by the company concerned, following the damages ascertained by the Court of Accounts of Romania in the Decision no. 11/23 December 2016 and in the Control Report no. 5799/29 November 2016. The warranty claims were initially announced through the Current Reports published on BSE and LSE on 6 February 2020 (for Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu and Mrs. Anca Dobrica) and respectively 25 February 2020 (for Mrs. Victoria Lupu).

We also mention the following:

In his claim for warranty Mr. Mircea Patrascoiu requested the admission in principle of the warranty claim filed against Electrica, and, in case the Court will admit the legal request made by EFSA against him, the Court shall order Electrica, the majority shareholder of EFSA, to pay the amount of RON 6,232,398.44, as well as the related legal interest.

In her claim for warranty Ms. Anca Dobrica requested the admission in principle of the warranty claim filed against Electrica, and, consequently, the obligation of Electrica, the majority shareholder of EFSA, to pay the amount of RON 1,426,644.80, as well as the legal interest.