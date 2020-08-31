Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Closing of the acquisition of Stanesti Photovoltaic Farm, Giurgiu county – 31 August 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 31 August 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone no.: 004-021-2085999

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Announcement of the closing of the acquisition of Stanesti Photovoltaic Farm, Giurgiu County

Electrica informs the shareholders and investors that Electrica Furnizare S.A., part of Electrica group, has closed the acquisition from Raylexo Limited and Long Bridge Management si Administrare S.R.L. of the Stanesti Photovoltaic Farm in Giurgiu County, with an installed capacity of 7.5 MW (operational power limited at 6.8 MW), project held by Long Bridge Milenium S.R.L..

The purchase price of the shares is EUR 1,617,940, which may be adjusted on the basis of the share purchase agreement in view of the financial results at the time of closing of the trial balance as at 31 August 2020. Amongst various elements of the transaction, we also note that Electrica Furnizare S.A. has taken over the loans granted by the former shareholders of Long Bridge Milenium S.R.L. to the acquired company, in total outstanding amount of EUR 3,817,749.48.

This transaction is the first step towards the envisaged target of vertical development of - Electrica group by entering the market for electricity generation, in particular from renewable sources, by acquiring wind and/or photovoltaic farms.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina POPESCU