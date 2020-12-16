Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Election of the BoD Chair/ Composition of the BoD Committees – 16 December 2020

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) London Stock Exchange (LSE) Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 December 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London

Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Election of the BoD Chairman

On 15 December 2020, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Cristian Bosoanca as Chair of the Board of Directors starting with 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.

The composition of the Board of Directors' committees

On 15 December 2020 the Board of Directors decided the composition of the consultative committees, starting with 1 January 2021 and until 31 December 2021, as follows:

The Audit and Risk committee

Ms. Ramona Ungur - Chair

Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Member

Mr. Cristian Bosoanca - Member

The Nomination and Remuneration committee

Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Chair

Mr. Valentin Radu - Member

Mr. Gicu Iorga - Member

The Strategy and Corporate Governance committee

Mr. Dragos Andrei - Chair

Mr. Radu Florescu - Member

Mr. Valentin Radu - Member

CEO

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1/1