SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Election of the BoD Chair/ Composition of the BoD Committees – 16 December 2020

12/16/2020 | 01:47am EST
Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 December 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London

Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Election of the BoD Chairman

On 15 December 2020, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Cristian Bosoanca as Chair of the Board of Directors starting with 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.

The composition of the Board of Directors' committees

On 15 December 2020 the Board of Directors decided the composition of the consultative committees, starting with 1 January 2021 and until 31 December 2021, as follows:

The Audit and Risk committee

  • Ms. Ramona Ungur - Chair
  • Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Member
  • Mr. Cristian Bosoanca - Member

The Nomination and Remuneration committee

  • Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Chair
  • Mr. Valentin Radu - Member
  • Mr. Gicu Iorga - Member

The Strategy and Corporate Governance committee

  • Mr. Dragos Andrei - Chair
  • Mr. Radu Florescu - Member
  • Mr. Valentin Radu - Member

CEO

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 06:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 6 526 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2020 332 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net cash 2020 66,8 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 4 210 M 1 051 M 1 053 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
