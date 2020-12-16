Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Election of the BoD Chair/ Composition of the BoD Committees – 16 December 2020

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro
|
To:
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)
|
|
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
|
|
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 15 December 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London
Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported:
Election of the BoD Chairman
On 15 December 2020, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Cristian Bosoanca as Chair of the Board of Directors starting with 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.
The composition of the Board of Directors' committees
On 15 December 2020 the Board of Directors decided the composition of the consultative committees, starting with 1 January 2021 and until 31 December 2021, as follows:
The Audit and Risk committee
-
Ms. Ramona Ungur - Chair
-
Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Member
-
Mr. Cristian Bosoanca - Member
The Nomination and Remuneration committee
-
Mr. Bogdan Iliescu - Chair
-
Mr. Valentin Radu - Member
-
Mr. Gicu Iorga - Member
The Strategy and Corporate Governance committee
-
Mr. Dragos Andrei - Chair
-
Mr. Radu Florescu - Member
-
Mr. Valentin Radu - Member
CEO
Georgeta Corina Popescu
1/1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.