Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Market Making services contract – 30 septembrie 2020

Report date: 30 September 2020

Significant events to be reported: Contract for Market Making services concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica) with WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. (WOOD&Co)

Electrica informs its shareholders that, in order to support the liquidity of its listed shares, Electrica concluded a Market Making services contract with Wood&Co, starting 30 September 2020.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu