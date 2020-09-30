Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Market Making services contract – 30 septembrie 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99
Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro
To:
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 30 September 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock
Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: Contract for Market Making services concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica) with WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. (WOOD&Co)
Electrica informs its shareholders that, in order to support the liquidity of its listed shares, Electrica concluded a Market Making services contract with Wood&Co, starting 30 September 2020.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.