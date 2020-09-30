Log in
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Market Making services contract – 30 septembrie 2020

09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 30 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Contract for Market Making services concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica) with WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. (WOOD&Co)

Electrica informs its shareholders that, in order to support the liquidity of its listed shares, Electrica concluded a Market Making services contract with Wood&Co, starting 30 September 2020.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:09:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net income 2020 329 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,74%
Capitalization 3 786 M 913 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 11,15 RON
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.4.69%913
NEXTERA ENERGY16.91%138 629
ENEL S.P.A.6.05%89 494
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.71%77 139
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.75%65 361
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.65%60 607
