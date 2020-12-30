Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Signing of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. and Electrica Energie Verde 1 – 30 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 08:21am EST
Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. Str. Grigore Alexandrescu nr.9, sector 1 010621, București

Tel: 0212085999

CIF: RO 13267221, J40/7425/2000

Capital social: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 30 December 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London

Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Signing of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. and Electrica Energie Verde 1 S.R.L.

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the signing, on 30 December 2020, of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Electrica with Electrica Energie Verde 1 SRL ("EEV1" - former Long Bridge Milenium SRL). The agreement is concluded until 28 January 2022 with the option of automatic renewal for successive periods of 1 (one) year each. The amount that can be borrowed by EEV1 within the convention is up to RON 15,000,000 and the amount that can be borrowed by Electrica within the convention is up to RON 10,000,000.

The rest of the details regarding the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Electrica with EEV1, including the interest rate, penalties and guarantees, are similar to those of the other Conventions concluded by Electrica, as Group Leader (Cash Pooling Leader), with its subsidiaries, as Participating Companies, entered into force on 5 February 2020, notified by the current report submitted on 7 February 2020 (04BD5 IRIS Code (BSE), respectively 3841C RNS Code (LSE)) and automatically renewed on 20 December 2020.

As previously mentioned, these conventions are part of the documentation related to the implementation of banking structures for liquidity concentration ("cash-pooling"), necessary for improving the efficiency of the treasury operations within the Group.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 13:20:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
