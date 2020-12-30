Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Signing of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. and Electrica Energie Verde 1 – 30 December 2020

Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. Str. Grigore Alexandrescu nr.9, sector 1 010621, București

Report date: 30 December 2020

Significant events to be reported: Signing of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. and Electrica Energie Verde 1 S.R.L.

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the signing, on 30 December 2020, of the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Electrica with Electrica Energie Verde 1 SRL ("EEV1" - former Long Bridge Milenium SRL). The agreement is concluded until 28 January 2022 with the option of automatic renewal for successive periods of 1 (one) year each. The amount that can be borrowed by EEV1 within the convention is up to RON 15,000,000 and the amount that can be borrowed by Electrica within the convention is up to RON 10,000,000.

The rest of the details regarding the Convention on Internal Treasury concluded by Electrica with EEV1, including the interest rate, penalties and guarantees, are similar to those of the other Conventions concluded by Electrica, as Group Leader (Cash Pooling Leader), with its subsidiaries, as Participating Companies, entered into force on 5 February 2020, notified by the current report submitted on 7 February 2020 (04BD5 IRIS Code (BSE), respectively 3841C RNS Code (LSE)) and automatically renewed on 20 December 2020.

As previously mentioned, these conventions are part of the documentation related to the implementation of banking structures for liquidity concentration ("cash-pooling"), necessary for improving the efficiency of the treasury operations within the Group.

