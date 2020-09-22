Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 09/21
11 RON   0.00%
12:05pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud and Electrica Furnizare –..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Approval by the Bucharest Court of the merger by absorption process of two energy services companies – 18 September 2020
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Distribution subsidiaries and Electrica Furnizare – 18 September 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud and Electrica Furnizare – 22 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 22 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded between two electricity distribution companies and Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 21 September 2020, of 3 transactions between Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord (SDMN) and EFSA, respectively of one transaction between Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud (SDTS), Electrica's subsidiaries, based on agreements without fix price, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 21 September 2020 by SDMN and SDTS, as services providers, with EFSA, as beneficiary, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDMN with EFSA on 21 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Service provider: SDMN

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Payment due dates

Expiry date

Penalties

and payment

transaction

No., execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

methods

Re-invoicing

0.001%

of

the

unpaid

Payment is made

amount,

calculated

for

telecommunications

0.37

580/108/27 Sept 2007

within 60 days from

each day of delay starting

services

SDMN and

Contract without fix

31 December

with the first day after the

the date of

1 August 2007

0

EFSA MN

price

Re-invoicing

2020

due date until the day of

registration of the

telecommunications

0.24

payment

(exclusive).

invoice by the

There are 30 days of grace

services

beneficiary.

period

0.04% calculated for each

Payment is made

day of delay starting with

R4990/31 Oct 2012

within 60 days from

the first day after the due

SDMN and

Re-invoicing IT

1 November

31 December

the date of

Contract without fix

4.76

0

date until

the

day

of

EFSA MN

services

2012

2020

registration of the

price

payment

(exclusive).

invoice by the

There are 30 days of grace

period

beneficiary

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

5.36

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDMN at

94,946.28

18.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDMN to EFSA at

18.09.2020 (RON th.):

898.94

2

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDTS with EFSA on 21 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Service provider: SDTS

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Payment due dates

Expiry date

Penalties

and payment

transaction

No., execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

methods

Providing electricity

distribution service

0.02%

(penalty interest

by the distribution

corresponding

to

the

operator for users,

percentage of interest due

end customers of the

Payment is made

for

non-payment

of

C-3831/D/700/ 15 Mar

supplier, whose

SDTS and

obligations to

the

state

within 30 days from

2016 and AA2/01 Aug

installations are

0.56

1 August 2016

N/A

0

EFSA TS

budget),

calculated

for

the date of receipt of

2016

connected to the

each day of delay starting

the invoice

electricity network

with the first day after the

of the distribution

due date

until

the day of

operator - Providing

payment (exclusive).

other services as

distribution operator

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

0.56

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDTS at

35,647.16

18.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDTS to EFSA at

635.77

18.09.2020 (RON th.):

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 16:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
12:05pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Approval by the Buc..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/16SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/16SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/15SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Litigation with SDM..
PU
09/15SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/11SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/11SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
Net income 2020 329 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,82%
Capitalization 3 735 M 902 M 900 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 11,00 RON
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.3.29%902
NEXTERA ENERGY14.06%135 241
ENEL S.P.A.2.64%86 583
IBERDROLA, S.A.13.40%76 224
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.87%65 436
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.47%60 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group