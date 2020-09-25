Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord,  Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud  and Electrica Furnizare – 24 September 2020

09/25/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 24 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded between electricity distribution companies and Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 23 September 2020, of 5 transactions between electricity distribution companies and EFSA, Electrica's subsidiaries, based on agreements without fix price, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 23 September 2020 by electricity distribution companies, as services providers/beneficiaries, with EFSA, as beneficiary/service provider, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDMN with EFSA on 23 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Services provider: SDMN

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Amount

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due

Scope of the transactions

entry into

Penalties

dates and

transaction

No., execution date

(RON th.)

date

(RON th.)

force

payment methods

0.01% penalty interest as

a percentage

of

the

interest due for non-

Payment

is made

21/15 Feb 2018

payment on time of the

SDMN and

Balancing Market

453.55

1 February

31 January

0

contractual obligations,

within 3

working

EFSA

Contract without fix price

2018

2021

calculated for each day of

days from the date of

delay starting

with

the

receipt by email / fax

30th day after the due

date until the day of

payment

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

453.55

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDMN at 22.09.2020 (RON

94,844.11

th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDMN to EFSA at 22.09.2020 (RON

1,037.43

th.):

2

Annex 1

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDTN with EFSA on 23 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Services provider: SDTN

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Payment due

Expiry date

Penalties

dates and

transaction

No., execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

payment methods

Interest due for not paying the

31 December 2020,

obligations to the state budget

in due

time, applied

starting

with the possibility of

with the first day after the due

extension without

date; (Percentage

valid at the

22/15 Feb 2018 and

Providing

completing any

date of reporting: 0.02%)

Payment

is made

representation

formality, for periods

Concession contract

SDTN and

service as the

27 February

of 12 months, if

within 3

working

61/4 Apr 2018

83.29

0

EFSA

Party

2018

neither party requests

If the provider fails to fulfill its

days from the date of

Contract without fix

Responsible

the cancellation of the

obligations under the contract,

receipt of the invoice

price

for Balancing

contract at least 30

the purchaser has the right to

days before the

deduct

from

the

tariff

expiration of its

established by the contract, as

duration

penalties, an amount equivalent

to a percentage of 1.5% of the

monthly tariff

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

83.29

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDMN at

77,775.46

22.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDMN to EFSA at

1,094.20

22.09.2020 (RON th.):

3

Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord (SDMN), Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord (SDTN) and Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud (SDTS) on 23 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Services provider: EFSA

Beneficiary: SDMN, SDTN, SDTS

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Amount

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due

Scope of the transactions

entry into

Penalties

dates and

transaction

No., execution date

(RON th.)

date

(RON th.)

force

payment methods

Payment is made

EFSA and

21/15 Feb 2018

Representation service as the

1 February

31 January

within 3 working

Party Responsible for

116.38

0

0

days from the date

SDMN

Contract without fix price

2018

2021

Balancing

of receipt by email /

fax

Payment is made

EFSA and

22/15 Feb 2018

Representation service as the

1 January

31

within 3 working

Party Responsible for

338.55

December

0

0

days from the date

SDTN

Contract without fix price

2018

Balancing

2020

of receipt of the

invoice

Payment is made

EFSA and

23/15 Feb 2018

Providing representation

1 February

31 January

within 3 working

Contracts without fix

service as Balancing

47.44

0

0

days from the date

SDTS

2018

2021

price

Responsible Party

of receipt of the

invoice

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

502.37

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDTS at 22.09.2020 (RON

35,640.58

th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDTS to EFSA at 22.09.2020 (RON

692.22

th.):

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:49:06 UTC
