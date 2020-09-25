Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 09/24
11 RON   -0.90%
01:50aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and Transelectrica – 24 September 2020
PU
01:50aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord, Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Nord,  Societatea de Distributie a ..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud and Electrica Furnizare – 23 September 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and Transelectrica – 24 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 24 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with Transelectrica S.A. (TEL)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 23 September 2020, of two transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and TEL, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 23 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer/seller, with TEL, as seller/buyer, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months between the parties, which lead to exceeding, at a cumulative level, the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, are presented in Annex 2.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with TEL on 23 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Parties of

Agreement Type

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Penalties

Payment due dates

the

and No., execution

Scope of the agreement

Expiry date

and payment

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

(RON th.)

transaction

date

methods

Buyer: EFSA

Seller: TEL

Sale and purchase of

electricity between the parties,

Convention No. 207

as a result of production /

Payment is made

consumption imbalances of

TEL and

/ 26 Sept 2018

1 September

within a maximum of 3

PRE that were offset by

12,239

N/A

13,575.05

0

EFSA

Contract without fix

2018

working days from

Transelectrica on the

price

receipt of the invoice

balancing market in

accordance with the provisions

of the regulations in force.

Buyer: TEL

Seller: EFSA

Sale and purchase of

electricity between the parties,

Convention No. 207

as a result of the production /

Payment is made

consumption imbalances of

EFSA and

/ 26 Sept 2018

1 September

within a maximum of 3

PRE that were offset by

3,632

N/A

0

0

TEL

Contract without fix

2018

working days from

Transelectrica on the

price

receipt of the invoice

balancing market in

accordance with the provisions

of the regulations in force.

Total amount executed in the last 12 months (RON th.):

15,871

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to TEL at

4,228.61

22.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to TEL at 22.09.2020

11,690.85

(RON th.):

2

Annex 2: Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months by EFSA with TEL of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Parties of

Agreement Type

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Penalties

Payment due dates

the

and No., execution

Scope of the agreement

Expiry date

and payment

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

(RON th.)

transaction

date

methods

Buyer: EFSA

Seller: TEL

Amount in

Payment is made

within a maximum of

the last 12

TEL and

Convention No. 416

20 December

20 December

10 working days from

Electricity transport

months, at

22,600

0

EFSA

/ 20 Dec 2013

2013

2023

receipt of the invoice,

24.09.2020:

to which is added 5

277,741

days of grace.

Sale and purchase of

electricity between the parties,

Convention No. 207

as a result of production /

Amount in

Payment is made

consumption imbalances of

the last 12

TEL and

/ 26 Sept 2018

1 September

within a maximum of 3

PRE that were offset by

months, at

N/A

13,575.05

0

EFSA

Contract without fix

2018

working days from

Transelectrica on the

24.09.2020:

price

receipt of the invoice

balancing market in

125,755

accordance with the provisions

of the regulations in force.

Buyer: TEL

Seller: EFSA

Sale and purchase of

electricity between the parties,

Convention No. 207

as a result of the production /

Amount in

Payment is made

consumption imbalances of

the last 12

EFSA and

/ 26 Sept 2018

1 September

within a maximum of 3

PRE that were offset by

months, at

N/A

0

0

TEL

Contract without fix

2018

working days from

Transelectrica on the

24.09.2020:

price

receipt of the invoice

balancing market in

13,472.68

accordance with the provisions

of the regulations in force.

Total amount executed in the last 12 months (RON th.):

416,968.84

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to TEL at

4,228.61

22.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to TEL at 22.09.2020

11,690.85

(RON th.):

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
01:50aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
01:50aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Notification holdings (threshold < 5%, res..
PU
09/22SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Approval by the Buc..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/18SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/16SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/16SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net income 2020 329 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,82%
Capitalization 3 735 M 892 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 11,00 RON
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.3.29%892
NEXTERA ENERGY14.61%133 826
ENEL S.P.A.5.49%88 583
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.75%75 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.91%64 010
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.46%59 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group