Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and Transelectrica – 24 September 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro
|
To:
|
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
|
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
|
|
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 24 September 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para
-
of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with Transelectrica S.A. (TEL)
Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 23 September 2020, of two transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and TEL, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.
Details regarding the transactions concluded on 23 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer/seller, with TEL, as seller/buyer, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.
Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months between the parties, which lead to exceeding, at a cumulative level, the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, are presented in Annex 2.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.