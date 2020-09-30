Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and Complexul Energetic Oltenia – 30 September 2020
09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 30 September 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para
of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO)
Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 30 September 2020, of four transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and CEO, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.
Details regarding the transactions concluded on 30 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer, with CEO, as seller, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with CEO on 30 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017
Seller: CEO
Buyer: EFSA
Parties of
Agreement
Scope of
Amount of
Date of
Expiry
Guarantees
Payment due dates and payment
the
Type and No.,
transaction
entry into
Penalties
transaction
date
(RON th.)
methods
transaction
execution date
(RON th.)
force
Interest for late payment shall be calculated for
The invoice is issued after delivery, in
each
day
of
delay,
starting
on
the
day
two installments: - on the 15
th
of the
immediately following the due date and until
delivery month, for the energy
Contract No.
the
date
of
payment
of the
amount
due,
delivered in the first 15 days of the
1750/CEO/30
excluding the day of payment. The interest rate
month, - on the last working day of the
Sept 2020,
for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,
following the
calculated on the outstanding amount.
delivery month for the delivered energy
from the 16th to the last day of the
CEO and
transactions on
Sale and
1 January
31
Compensation of RON 884.7 th in case of non-
OPCOM
purchase of
10,763.85
December
1,179.6
submission by
EFSA of the guarantees
month of delivery
EFSA
2021
platform,
electricity
2021
provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.
Payment is made until the 25th of the
awarded
Additional compensations of RON 884.7 th, in
month in case of invoices issued for
through
case of cancellation. The total compensatory
the first 15 days of delivery and until
PCCB-LE-
amount in case of cancellation can be
the 10th of the month following the
Flex auction
calculated only at the time of cancellation,
contractual month of delivery in case
because it is calculated according to the
of invoices the invoice issued for
quantity not delivered and the price calculated
energy delivered from the 16th to the
according to the contractual provisions.
last day of month of delivery.
Interest for late payment shall be calculated for
The invoice is issued after delivery, in
each day of delay, starting on the day
two installments: - on the 15th of the
immediately following the due date and until
delivery month, for the energy
Contract No.
the
date
of
payment
of the
amount
due,
delivered in the first 15 days of the
1751/CEO/30
excluding the day of payment. The interest rate
month, - on the last working day of the
Sept 2020,
for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,
following the
calculated on the outstanding amount.
delivery month for the delivered energy
from the 16th to the last day of the
CEO and
transactions on
Sale and
1 January
31
Compensation of RON 883.62 th in case of
OPCOM
purchase of
10,750.71
December
1,178.16
non-submission
by EFSA of
the
guarantees
month of delivery
EFSA
2021
platform,
electricity
2021
provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.
Payment is made until the 25th of the
awarded
Additional compensations of RON 883.62 th,
month in case of invoices issued for
through
in case of cancellation. The total compensatory
the first 15 days of delivery and until
PCCB-LE-
amount in case of cancellation can be
the 10th of the month following the
Flex auction
calculated only at the time of cancellation,
contractual month of delivery in case
because it is calculated according to the
of invoices the invoice issued for
quantity not delivered and the price calculated
energy delivered from the 16th to the
according to the contractual provisions.
last day of month of delivery.
Interest for late payment shall be calculated for
The invoice is issued after delivery, in
each day of delay, starting on the day
two installments: - on the 15th of the
immediately following the due date and until
delivery month, for the energy
Contract No.
the
date
of
payment
of the
amount
due,
delivered in the first 15 days of the
1752/CEO/30
excluding the day of payment. The interest rate
month, - on the last working day of the
Sept 2020,
for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,
following the
calculated on the outstanding amount.
delivery month for the delivered energy
from the 16th to the last day of the
CEO and
transactions on
Sale and
1 January
31
Compensation of RON 1,764.72 th in case of
OPCOM
purchase of
21,470.76
December
2,352.96
non-submission by EFSA of
the
guarantees
month of delivery
EFSA
2021
platform,
electricity
2021
provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.
Payment is made until the 25th of the
awarded
Additional compensations of RON 1,764.72 th,
month in case of invoices issued for
through
in case of cancellation. The total compensatory
the first 15 days of delivery and until
PCCB-LE-
amount in case of cancellation can be
the 10th of the month following the
Flex auction
calculated only at the time of cancellation,
contractual month of delivery in case
because it is calculated according to the
of invoices the invoice issued for
quantity not delivered and the price calculated
energy delivered from the 16th to the
according to the contractual provisions.
last day of month of delivery.
Interest for late payment shall be calculated for
The invoice is issued after delivery, in
each
day
of
delay,
starting
on
the
day
two installments: - on the 15
th
of the
immediately following the due date and until
delivery month, for the energy
Contract No.
the
date
of
payment
of the
amount
due,
delivered in the first 15 days of the
1754/CEO/30
excluding the day of payment. The interest rate
month, - on the last working day of the
Sept 2020,
for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,
delivery month for the delivered energy
following the
calculated on the outstanding amount.
from the 16th to the last day of the
CEO and
transactions on
Sale and
1 January
31
Compensation of RON 1,762.13 th in case of
OPCOM
purchase of
21,439.22
December
2,349.50
non-submission by EFSA of
the
guarantees
month of delivery
EFSA
2021
platform,
electricity
2021
provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.
Payment is made until the 25th of the
awarded
Additional compensations of RON 1,762.13 th,
month in case of invoices issued for
through
in case of cancellation. The total compensatory
the first 15 days of delivery and until
PCCB-LE-
amount in case of cancellation can be
the 10th of the month following the
Flex auction
calculated only at the time of cancellation,
contractual month of delivery in case
because it is calculated according to the
of invoices the invoice issued for
quantity not delivered and the price calculated
energy delivered from the 16th to the
according to the contractual provisions.
last day of month of delivery.
Total amount (RON th.):
64,424.54
Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA from CEO at 29.09.2020: RON 3,1 th
Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA towards CEO at 29.09.2020: RON 0 th
