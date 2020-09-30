Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and Complexul Energetic Oltenia – 30 September 2020

09/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 30 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 30 September 2020, of four transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and CEO, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 30 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer, with CEO, as seller, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with CEO on 30 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Seller: CEO

Buyer: EFSA

Parties of

Agreement

Scope of

Amount of

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due dates and payment

the

Type and No.,

transaction

entry into

Penalties

transaction

date

(RON th.)

methods

transaction

execution date

(RON th.)

force

Interest for late payment shall be calculated for

The invoice is issued after delivery, in

each

day

of

delay,

starting

on

the

day

two installments: - on the 15

th

of the

immediately following the due date and until

delivery month, for the energy

Contract No.

the

date

of

payment

of the

amount

due,

delivered in the first 15 days of the

1750/CEO/30

excluding the day of payment. The interest rate

month, - on the last working day of the

Sept 2020,

for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,

following the

calculated on the outstanding amount.

delivery month for the delivered energy

from the 16th to the last day of the

CEO and

transactions on

Sale and

1 January

31

Compensation of RON 884.7 th in case of non-

OPCOM

purchase of

10,763.85

December

1,179.6

submission by

EFSA of the guarantees

month of delivery

EFSA

2021

platform,

electricity

2021

provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.

Payment is made until the 25th of the

awarded

Additional compensations of RON 884.7 th, in

month in case of invoices issued for

through

case of cancellation. The total compensatory

the first 15 days of delivery and until

PCCB-LE-

amount in case of cancellation can be

the 10th of the month following the

Flex auction

calculated only at the time of cancellation,

contractual month of delivery in case

because it is calculated according to the

of invoices the invoice issued for

quantity not delivered and the price calculated

energy delivered from the 16th to the

according to the contractual provisions.

last day of month of delivery.

Interest for late payment shall be calculated for

The invoice is issued after delivery, in

each day of delay, starting on the day

two installments: - on the 15th of the

immediately following the due date and until

delivery month, for the energy

Contract No.

the

date

of

payment

of the

amount

due,

delivered in the first 15 days of the

1751/CEO/30

excluding the day of payment. The interest rate

month, - on the last working day of the

Sept 2020,

for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,

following the

calculated on the outstanding amount.

delivery month for the delivered energy

from the 16th to the last day of the

CEO and

transactions on

Sale and

1 January

31

Compensation of RON 883.62 th in case of

OPCOM

purchase of

10,750.71

December

1,178.16

non-submission

by EFSA of

the

guarantees

month of delivery

EFSA

2021

platform,

electricity

2021

provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.

Payment is made until the 25th of the

awarded

Additional compensations of RON 883.62 th,

month in case of invoices issued for

through

in case of cancellation. The total compensatory

the first 15 days of delivery and until

PCCB-LE-

amount in case of cancellation can be

the 10th of the month following the

Flex auction

calculated only at the time of cancellation,

contractual month of delivery in case

because it is calculated according to the

of invoices the invoice issued for

quantity not delivered and the price calculated

energy delivered from the 16th to the

according to the contractual provisions.

last day of month of delivery.

2

Interest for late payment shall be calculated for

The invoice is issued after delivery, in

each day of delay, starting on the day

two installments: - on the 15th of the

immediately following the due date and until

delivery month, for the energy

Contract No.

the

date

of

payment

of the

amount

due,

delivered in the first 15 days of the

1752/CEO/30

excluding the day of payment. The interest rate

month, - on the last working day of the

Sept 2020,

for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,

following the

calculated on the outstanding amount.

delivery month for the delivered energy

from the 16th to the last day of the

CEO and

transactions on

Sale and

1 January

31

Compensation of RON 1,764.72 th in case of

OPCOM

purchase of

21,470.76

December

2,352.96

non-submission by EFSA of

the

guarantees

month of delivery

EFSA

2021

platform,

electricity

2021

provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.

Payment is made until the 25th of the

awarded

Additional compensations of RON 1,764.72 th,

month in case of invoices issued for

through

in case of cancellation. The total compensatory

the first 15 days of delivery and until

PCCB-LE-

amount in case of cancellation can be

the 10th of the month following the

Flex auction

calculated only at the time of cancellation,

contractual month of delivery in case

because it is calculated according to the

of invoices the invoice issued for

quantity not delivered and the price calculated

energy delivered from the 16th to the

according to the contractual provisions.

last day of month of delivery.

Interest for late payment shall be calculated for

The invoice is issued after delivery, in

each

day

of

delay,

starting

on

the

day

two installments: - on the 15

th

of the

immediately following the due date and until

delivery month, for the energy

Contract No.

the

date

of

payment

of the

amount

due,

delivered in the first 15 days of the

1754/CEO/30

excluding the day of payment. The interest rate

month, - on the last working day of the

Sept 2020,

for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,

delivery month for the delivered energy

following the

calculated on the outstanding amount.

from the 16th to the last day of the

CEO and

transactions on

Sale and

1 January

31

Compensation of RON 1,762.13 th in case of

OPCOM

purchase of

21,439.22

December

2,349.50

non-submission by EFSA of

the

guarantees

month of delivery

EFSA

2021

platform,

electricity

2021

provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.

Payment is made until the 25th of the

awarded

Additional compensations of RON 1,762.13 th,

month in case of invoices issued for

through

in case of cancellation. The total compensatory

the first 15 days of delivery and until

PCCB-LE-

amount in case of cancellation can be

the 10th of the month following the

Flex auction

calculated only at the time of cancellation,

contractual month of delivery in case

because it is calculated according to the

of invoices the invoice issued for

quantity not delivered and the price calculated

energy delivered from the 16th to the

according to the contractual provisions.

last day of month of delivery.

Total amount (RON th.):

64,424.54

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA from CEO at 29.09.2020: RON 3,1 th

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA towards CEO at 29.09.2020: RON 0 th

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:09:02 UTC
