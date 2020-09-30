Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord si Electrica Furnizare – 30 September 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 30 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

of Law No. 24/2017 concluded between Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord (SDMN) and Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 29 September 2020, of one transaction between SDMN and EFSA, Electrica's subsidiaries, based on agreements without fix price, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 29 September 2020 by SDMN, as services provider, with EFSA, as beneficiary, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

