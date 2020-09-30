Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord si Electrica Furnizare – 30 September 2020

09/30/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 30 September 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded between Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Muntenia Nord (SDMN) and Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 29 September 2020, of one transaction between SDMN and EFSA, Electrica's subsidiaries, based on agreements without fix price, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 29 September 2020 by SDMN, as services provider, with EFSA, as beneficiary, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDMN with EFSA on 29 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Service provider: SDMN

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Payment due dates

Expiry date

Penalties

and payment

transaction

No., execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

methods

0.001%

of the unpaid

Payment is made

amount,

calculated for

580/108/27 Sept 2007

within 60 days from

Re-invoicing

each day of delay starting

SDMN and

Contract without fix

31 December

with the first day after the

the date of

telecommunications

0.46

1 August 2007

0

EFSA MN

price

2020

due date until the day of

registration of the

services

payment

(exclusive).

invoice by the

There are 30 days of grace

beneficiary.

period

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

0.46

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDMN at

49,237.99

29.09.2020 (RON th.):

Due and not due mutual debts of SDMN to EFSA at

783.18

29.09.2020 (RON th.):

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 17:19:02 UTC
