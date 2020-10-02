Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and OPCOM – 1 October 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro
To:
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 1 October 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para
of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with OPCOM
Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 30 September 2020, of two transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and OPCOM, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.
Details regarding the transactions concluded on 30 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer/seller, with OPCOM, as seller/buyer, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.
Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months between the parties, which lead to exceeding, at a cumulative level, the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, are presented in Annex 2.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with OPCOM on 30 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017
Parties of
Agreement Type and No.,
Scope of the
Amount
Date of entry
Guarantees
Penalties
Payment due dates
Expiry date
and payment
execution date
transactions
(RON th.)
into force
(RON th.)
(RON th.)
transaction
methods
Buyer: EFSA
Seller: OPCOM
Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug
Invoices are issued on
2011 - without fix price, the
the last day of the
OPCOM and
|
transactions amounts are
Sell - purchase
of
6,522.32
25 August 2011
N/A
28,500
delivery month.
EFSA
determined based on the
electricity
|
Payment is made until
|
monthly invoices issued by
the 10th calendar day of
OPCOM
the following month
Buyer: OPCOM
Seller: EFSA
Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug
Invoices are issued on
2011 - without fix price, the
the last day of the
EFSA and
|
transactions amounts are
Amount of sale of
|
7,784.81
25 August 2011
N/A
delivery month.
OPCOM
determined based on the
electricity
|
Payment is made until
monthly invoices issued by
the 10th calendar day of
EFSA
the following month
Total transactions amount (RON th.):
14.307,13
Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (3,589.54)*
Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (2,015.25)*
*The negative balance as per 29.09.2020 is due to the receipts / payments made in advance by the parties, in relation to the transactions carried out on the DAM, according to OPCOM's procedure regarding settlement of transactions carried out on DAM
transactions amounts are
|
delivery month.
determined based on the
30.09.2020:
Payment is made until
monthly invoices issued by
53,829.65
the 10th calendar day of
EFSA
the following month
Total amount executed in the last 12 months (RON th.):
247,263.43
