Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and OPCOM – 1 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:45am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 1 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with OPCOM

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 30 September 2020, of two transactions between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and OPCOM, Electrica's related party, that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 30 September 2020 by EFSA, as buyer/seller, with OPCOM, as seller/buyer, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months between the parties, which lead to exceeding, at a cumulative level, the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, are presented in Annex 2.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with OPCOM on 30 September 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Parties of

Agreement Type and No.,

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Penalties

Payment due dates

the

Expiry date

and payment

execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

(RON th.)

transaction

methods

Buyer: EFSA

Seller: OPCOM

Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug

Invoices are issued on

2011 - without fix price, the

the last day of the

OPCOM and

transactions amounts are

Sell - purchase

of

6,522.32

25 August 2011

N/A

28,500

delivery month.

EFSA

determined based on the

electricity

Payment is made until

monthly invoices issued by

the 10th calendar day of

OPCOM

the following month

Buyer: OPCOM

Seller: EFSA

Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug

Invoices are issued on

2011 - without fix price, the

the last day of the

EFSA and

transactions amounts are

Amount of sale of

7,784.81

25 August 2011

N/A

delivery month.

OPCOM

determined based on the

electricity

Payment is made until

monthly invoices issued by

the 10th calendar day of

EFSA

the following month

Total transactions amount (RON th.):

14.307,13

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (3,589.54)*

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (2,015.25)*

*The negative balance as per 29.09.2020 is due to the receipts / payments made in advance by the parties, in relation to the transactions carried out on the DAM, according to OPCOM's procedure regarding settlement of transactions carried out on DAM

2

Annex 2: Details regarding the transactions concluded in the last 12 months by EFSA with OPCOM of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Parties of

Agreement Type and No.,

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Penalties

Payment due dates

the

Expiry date

and payment

execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

(RON th.)

transaction

methods

Buyer: EFSA

Seller: OPCOM

Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug

Amount in

Invoices are issued on

2011 - without fix price, the

the last day of the

the last 12

OPCOM and

transactions amounts are

Sell - purchase of

N/A

delivery month.

months, at

25 August 2011

28,500

EFSA

determined based on the

electricity

Payment is made until

30.09.2020:

monthly invoices issued by

the 10th calendar day of

191,531.62

OPCOM

the following month

Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug

Payment is made by

Amount in

bank transfer, with

2011 - without fix price, the

Trading and

the last 12

payment order, within

OPCOM and

transactions amounts are

N/A

administration

months, at

25 August 2011

a maximum of 5

EFSA

determined based on the

tariffs

30.09.2020:

working days from the

monthly invoices issued by

233.7

date of receipt of the

OPCOM

invoice.

Convention PCCB-NC

3876/2015

Convention PCCB-LE

3878/2015

Convention PCCB LE FLEX

19 January 2015

26829/2020

19 January 2015

Convention PC OTC

Amount in

26 May 2020

Invoices are issued on

19546/2014

2 April 2014

the last day of the

the last 12

OPCOM and

Convention PC SU 14098/2018

20 April 2018

N/A

delivery month.

Trading tariffs

months, at

28,500

EFSA

Convention PI/2017;

19 January 2017

Payment is made until

30.09.2020

Convention PVC 90958/2017

11 October

the 10th calendar day of

1,668.46

Convention PC ESRE CV

2017

the following month

6235/2019

30 September

Conventions without fix price,

2019

the transactions amounts are

determined based on the

monthly invoices issued by

OPCOM

Buyer: OPCOM

Seller: EFSA

EFSA and

Convention No. 11426 / 25 Aug

Amount of sale of

Amount in

25 August 2011

N/A

Invoices are issued on

OPCOM

2011 - without fix price, the

electricity

the last 12

the last day of the

3

transactions amounts are

months, at

delivery month.

determined based on the

30.09.2020:

Payment is made until

monthly invoices issued by

53,829.65

the 10th calendar day of

EFSA

the following month

Total amount executed in the last 12 months (RON th.):

247,263.43

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (3,589.54)*

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to OPCOM at 29.09.2020 (RON th.): (2,015.25)*

*The negative balance as per 29.09.2020 is due to the receipts / payments made in advance by the parties, in relation to the transactions carried out on the DAM, according to OPCOM's procedure regarding settlement of transactions carried out on DAM

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 05:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
01:45aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
10/01SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/30SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Market Making servi..
PU
09/25SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/25SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
09/23SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Notification holdings (threshold < 5%, res..
PU
09/22SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S A : Current report – Transactions betwee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net income 2020 329 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,93%
Capitalization 3 667 M 884 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 10,80 RON
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.1.41%884
NEXTERA ENERGY16.77%135 907
ENEL S.P.A.4.89%88 536
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.50%77 011
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.70%66 242
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.27%65 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group