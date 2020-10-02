Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and SDTS, CEO, OPCOM – 1-2 October 2020

Log in
10/02/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 2 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para (12) of Law No. 24/2017

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, between 1-2 October 2020, of several transaction between:

  • Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud S.A. (SDTS) and Electrica Furnizare S.A. (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
  • EFSA and Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), Electrica's related party
  • EFSA and OPCOM, Electrica's related party,

transactions that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded between 1-2 October 2020, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1

Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDTS with EFSA on 1 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Services provider: SDTS

Beneficiary: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and

Amount

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due

Scope of the transactions

entry into

Penalties

dates and

transaction

No., execution date

(RON th.)

date

(RON th.)

force

payment methods

Providing electricity

0.02%

(penalty

interest

corresponding

to

the

distribution service by the

percentage of interest due

Payment is made

distribution operator for users,

for

non-payment of

C-3831/D/700/ 15 Mar

end customers of the supplier,

within 30 days

SDTS and

1 August

obligations to the

state

2016 and AA2/01 Aug

whose installations are

(9.53)*

N/A

0

from the date of

EFSA TS

2016

budget), calculated

for

2016

connected to the electricity

receipt of the

each day of delay starting

network of the distribution

invoice

with the first day after the

operator - Providing other

due date until the day of

services as distribution operator

payment (exclusive).

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

(9.53)*

  • correction of the energy distribution service, according to the provisions of the Civil Sentence no. 2564 / 17.09.2019 pronounced by the Odorheiu Secuiesc Court.

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDTS at 30.09.2020: RON 35,359.14 th.

Due and not due mutual debts of SDTS to EFSA at 30.09.2020: RON 595,85 th.

2

Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with CEO on 1 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Seller: CEO

Buyer: EFSA

Parties of

Agreement

Scope of

Amount of

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due dates and payment

the

Type and No.,

transaction

entry into

Penalties

transaction

date

(RON th.)

methods

transaction

execution date

(RON th.)

force

Interest for late payment shall be calculated for

The invoice is issued after delivery, in

each

day

of

delay,

starting

on

the

day

two installments: - on the 15

th

of the

Contract No.

immediately following the due date and until

delivery month, for the energy

1763/CEO/1

the

date

of

payment

of the

amount

due,

delivered in the first 15 days of the

Oct 2020,

excluding the day of payment. The interest rate

month, - on the last working day of the

following the

for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,

transactions

calculated on the outstanding amount.

delivery month for the delivered energy

from the 16th to the last day of the

CEO and

dated 29 Sept

Sale and

1 January

31

Compensation of RON 880.96 th in case of

2020 on

purchase of

10,718.30

December

1,174.61

non-submission by EFSA of

the

guarantees

month of delivery

EFSA

2021

OPCOM

electricity

2021

provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.

Payment is made until the 25th of the

platform,

Additional compensations of RON 880.96 th,

month in case of invoices issued for

awarded

in case of cancellation. The total compensatory

the first 15 days of delivery and until

through

amount in case of cancellation can be

the 10th of the month following the

PCCB-LE-

calculated only at the time of cancellation,

contractual month of delivery in case

Flex auction

because it is calculated according to the

of invoices the invoice issued for

quantity not delivered and the price calculated

energy delivered from the 16th to the

according to the contractual provisions.

last day of month of delivery.

Total amount (RON th.):

10,718.30

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA from CEO at 30.09.2020: RON 3,02 th

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA towards CEO at 30.09.2020: RON 6.714 th

3

Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with OPCOM on 2 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Seller: OPCOM

Buyer: EFSA

Parties of the

Agreement Type and No.,

Scope of the

Amount

Date of entry

Guarantees

Penalties

Payment due dates

Expiry date

and payment

transaction

execution date

transactions

(RON th.)

into force

(RON th.)

(RON th.)

methods

Convention PCCB-NC

3876/2015

Convention PCCB-LE

3878/2015

Convention PCCB LE FLEX

19 January 2015

26829/2020

19 January 2015

Convention PC OTC

26 May 2020

Invoices are issued on

19546/2014

2 April 2014

the last day of the

OPCOM and

Convention PC SU 14098/2018

Trading tariffs

14.59

20 April 2018

N/A

28,500

delivery month.

EFSA

Convention PI/2017;

19 January 2017

Payment is made until

Convention PVC 90958/2017

11 October

the 10th calendar day of

Convention PC ESRE CV

2017

the following month

6235/2019

30 September

Conventions without fix price,

2019

the transactions amounts are

determined based on the

monthly invoices issued by

OPCOM

Total transactions amount (RON th.):

14.59

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to OPCOM at 01.10.2020: RON 4,195.27 th.

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to OPCOM at 01.10.2020: RON 4,357.32 th.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
