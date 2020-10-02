Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and SDTS, CEO, OPCOM – 1-2 October 2020

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro
To:
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 2 October 2020
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para (12) of Law No. 24/2017
Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, between 1-2 October 2020, of several transaction between:
Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud S.A. (SDTS) and Electrica Furnizare S.A. (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
EFSA and Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), Electrica's related party
EFSA and OPCOM, Electrica's related party,
transactions that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.
Details regarding the transactions concluded between 1-2 October 2020, containing information about the date of execution, type of transactions, description of their scope, total value of the transactions, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
Annex 1
Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDTS with EFSA on 1 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Services provider: SDTS
Beneficiary: EFSA
Parties of the
Agreement Type and
Amount
Date of
Expiry
Guarantees
Payment due
Scope of the transactions
entry into
|
Penalties
dates and
transaction
No., execution date
(RON th.)
date
(RON th.)
force
payment methods
Providing electricity
|
0.02%
(penalty
interest
corresponding
to
the
distribution service by the
|
|
|
|
|
percentage of interest due
Payment is made
|
distribution operator for users,
|
|
|
|
|
for
non-payment of
C-3831/D/700/ 15 Mar
end customers of the supplier,
|
|
within 30 days
SDTS and
|
1 August
|
obligations to the
|
state
2016 and AA2/01 Aug
whose installations are
(9.53)*
N/A
0
from the date of
|
EFSA TS
2016
|
budget), calculated
|
for
|
2016
|
connected to the electricity
|
|
receipt of the
|
|
each day of delay starting
|
network of the distribution
|
|
|
|
with the first day after the
|
operator - Providing other
|
|
|
due date until the day of
|
services as distribution operator
|
|
|
|
|
payment (exclusive).
Transactions total amount (RON th.):
(9.53)*
correction of the energy distribution service, according to the provisions of the Civil Sentence no. 2564 / 17.09.2019 pronounced by the Odorheiu Secuiesc Court.
Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDTS at 30.09.2020: RON 35,359.14 th.
Due and not due mutual debts of SDTS to EFSA at 30.09.2020: RON 595,85 th.
Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with CEO on 1 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Seller: CEO
Buyer: EFSA
Parties of
Agreement
Scope of
Amount of
Date of
Expiry
Guarantees
|
|
|
|
Payment due dates and payment
the
Type and No.,
transaction
entry into
|
|
|
|
transaction
date
(RON th.)
|
|
|
methods
|
transaction
execution date
(RON th.)
force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest for late payment shall be calculated for
The invoice is issued after delivery, in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
two installments: - on the 15
|
|
of the
|
Contract No.
|
|
|
immediately following the due date and until
|
|
|
delivery month, for the energy
|
1763/CEO/1
|
|
|
the
date
of
payment
of the
amount
due,
delivered in the first 15 days of the
|
Oct 2020,
|
|
|
excluding the day of payment. The interest rate
|
|
|
month, - on the last working day of the
|
following the
|
|
|
for late payment is 0.05% for each day of delay,
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
delivery month for the delivered energy
|
|
|
|
from the 16th to the last day of the
|
CEO and
|
dated 29 Sept
|
Sale and
|
|
1 January
|
31
|
|
Compensation of RON 880.96 th in case of
|
|
purchase of
|
10,718.30
|
December
|
1,174.61
|
non-submission by EFSA of
|
|
|
month of delivery
|
EFSA
|
2021
|
|
|
OPCOM
|
electricity
|
|
2021
|
|
provided in the contract in favor of the CEO.
|
Payment is made until the 25th of the
|
|
|
platform,
|
|
|
|
Additional compensations of RON 880.96 th,
|
month in case of invoices issued for
|
awarded
|
|
|
|
|
|
in case of cancellation. The total compensatory
|
the first 15 days of delivery and until
|
through
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount in case of cancellation can be
|
the 10th of the month following the
|
PCCB-LE-
|
|
|
|
|
|
calculated only at the time of cancellation,
|
contractual month of delivery in case
|
|
Flex auction
|
|
|
|
|
|
because it is calculated according to the
|
of invoices the invoice issued for
|
|
|
|
quantity not delivered and the price calculated
|
energy delivered from the 16th to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
according to the contractual provisions.
|
last day of month of delivery.
|
Total amount (RON th.):
10,718.30
Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA from CEO at 30.09.2020: RON 3,02 th
Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA towards CEO at 30.09.2020: RON 6.714 th
Details regarding the transactions concluded by EFSA with OPCOM on 2 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017 Seller: OPCOM
Buyer: EFSA
Parties of the
Agreement Type and No.,
Scope of the
Amount
Date of entry
Guarantees
Penalties
Payment due dates
Expiry date
and payment
transaction
execution date
transactions
(RON th.)
into force
(RON th.)
(RON th.)
methods
Convention PCCB-NC
|
|
|
|
3876/2015
|
|
|
|
Convention PCCB-LE
|
|
|
|
3878/2015
|
|
|
|
Convention PCCB LE FLEX
|
19 January 2015
|
|
|
26829/2020
|
19 January 2015
|
|
Convention PC OTC
|
26 May 2020
|
Invoices are issued on
|
19546/2014
|
2 April 2014
|
the last day of the
|
|
Convention PC SU 14098/2018
|
Trading tariffs
|
14.59
|
20 April 2018
|
N/A
|
28,500
|
|
delivery month.
|
EFSA
|
Convention PI/2017;
|
19 January 2017
|
|
|
Payment is made until
|
|
|
|
Convention PVC 90958/2017
|
|
|
11 October
|
|
|
|
the 10th calendar day of
|
Convention PC ESRE CV
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
the following month
|
6235/2019
|
|
|
30 September
|
|
|
|
|
Conventions without fix price,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
the transactions amounts are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
determined based on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
monthly invoices issued by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPCOM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transactions amount (RON th.):
|
|
14.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA to OPCOM at 01.10.2020: RON 4,195.27 th.
Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to OPCOM at 01.10.2020: RON 4,357.32 th.
4
