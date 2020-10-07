Log in
Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 – Electrica Furnizare and SDTS – 7 October 2020

10/07/2020 | 01:40am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 6 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions with related parties according to Art. 923 para

  1. of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Societatea de Distributie a Energiei Electrice Transilvania Sud SA (SDTS) and Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiaries of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 5 October 2020, of several transactions between SDTS and EFSA, Electrica's subsidiaries, transactions that have a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on 5 October 2020 by SDTS, as services provider, with EFSA, as beneficiary, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the transactions concluded by SDTS with EFSA on 5 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Services provider: SDTS

Beneficiary: EFSA

Agreement Type

Amount of

Payment due

Parties of the

Date of entry

Expiry

Guarantees

dates and

and No., execution

Scope of transactions

transaction

Penalties

transaction

into force

date

(RON th.)

payment

date

(RON th.)

methods

Providing electricity

distribution service by the

0.02%

(penalty

interest

Payment

is

C-3831/D/700/ 15

distribution operator for

corresponding to the percentage

SDTS and

users, end customers of

of interest due for non-payment

made

within

Mar 2016 and

EFSA TS

AA2/01 Aug 2016

the supplier, whose

1.45

1 August 2016

N/A

0

of obligations to the state budget),

30 days from

installations are connected

calculated for each day of delay

the

date

of

Contract without fix

to the electricity network

starting with the first day after the

receipt of

the

price

of the distribution operator

due date until the day of payment

invoice

- other services as

(exclusive).

distribution operator

C-320/14 Sept 2007

0.02%

(penalty

interest

Payment

is

corresponding to the percentage

and AA53 -

31

of interest due for non-payment

made

within

SDTS and

C27470/S/700/ 30

Telecommunications

14 September

of obligations to the state budget),

10

working

16.9

December

0

EFSA TS

Dec 2019

services

2007

calculated for each day of delay

days from the

2020

Contract without fix

starting with the first day after the

date of receipt

price

due date until the day of payment

of the invoice.

(exclusive)

C-319/14 Sept 2007

0.02%

(penalty

interest

Payment

is

corresponding to the percentage

and AA51 -

31

of interest due for non-payment

made

within

SDTS and

C27472/S/700/30

14 September

of obligations to the state budget),

10

working

IT services

109.07

December

0

EFSA TS

Dec 2019

2007

calculated for each day of delay

days from the

2020

Contract without fix

starting with the first day after the

date of receipt

price

due date until the day of payment

of the invoice.

(exclusive)

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

127.41

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA to SDTS at 02.10.2020: RON 35,344.93 th.

Due and not due mutual debts of SDTS to EFSA at 02.10.2020: RON 588.11 th.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 05:39:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net income 2020 329 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net cash 2020 416 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,87%
Capitalization 3 701 M 895 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 292
Free-Float 49,2%
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,62 RON
Last Close Price 10,90 RON
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.2.35%895
NEXTERA ENERGY19.87%140 974
ENEL S.P.A.4.55%88 572
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.18%78 689
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.48%67 469
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.30%67 216
