Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Transactions between related parties according to art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 –  EFSA and SNN – 12 October 2020

10/12/2020 | 09:55am EDT

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 12 October 2020

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Transactions reported according to Art. 923 para (12) of Law No. 24/2017 concluded by Electrica Furnizare SA (EFSA), subsidiary of Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (Electrica), with Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN)

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors about the conclusion, on 12 October 2020, of one transaction between EFSA, Electrica's subsidiary, and SNN, that has a value that, cumulated with the rest of the transactions concluded/executed in the last 12 months, exceeds the threshold of 5% of Electrica's net assets, according to Electrica's individual financial statements for 2019, respectively exceeds the value of RON 199,406,795.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on 12 October 2020 by EFSA, as buyer, with SNN, as seller, containing information about the date of execution, type of transaction, description of its scope, total value of the transaction, expiry date, mutual debts and receivables, guarantees, penalties, payment due dates and methods are presented in Annex 1.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

1

Annex 1: Details regarding the transaction concluded by SNN with EFSA on 12 October 2020 of the kind listed in Art. 923 of Law No. 24/2017

Seller: SNN

Buyer: EFSA

Parties of

Agreement

Scope of

Amount

Date of

Expiry

Guarantees

Payment due dates and

the

Type and No.,

the

entry into

Penalties

(RON th.)

date

(RON th.)

payment methods

transaction

execution date

agreement

force

In case the invoice is not paid until maturity, the

The payment is made on the

Buyer will have the obligation to pay late payment

11th working day from the

Contract No.

penalties, the interest level corresponding to the

submission

date

of

the

1410/ 12 Oct

percentage of interest

due for

not

paying the

invoice, or on the 12

th

working

obligations to the state budget, calculated for each

2020, following

day of delay starting with the first day after the due

day of the month immediately

the transaction

date until the day of payment (included).

following the month

of

concluded on 7

Sale and

31

SNN and

1 January

Compensation in amount of RON 1,831.36 th. in case

delivery.

Oct 2020 on

purchase of

21,562.74

December

3,662.71

EFSA

2021

of non-submission

by

EFSA of

the

guarantees

The invoice is issued starting

OPCOM

electricity

2021

specified in the agreements, in favor of SNN

with the first working day of

platform,

Additional compensation in amount of RON 7,089.12

the

month

immediately

awarded

through PCCB-

th. in case of cancellation. Total

cancellation

following the delivery month,

compensations can

be

calculated

at the time of

LE-Flex auction

cancellation only, because they are determined

but not later than 5 calendar

depending on the quantity not delivered and the price

days after the end of the

calculated according to the contractual provisions

month.

Transactions total amount (RON th.):

21,562.74

Due and not due mutual receivables of EFSA from SNN at 09.10.2020: RON 6.48 th.

Due and not due mutual debts of EFSA towards SNN at 09.10.2020: RON 44,941.36 th.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 13:54:00 UTC
