Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Final table of debts owed by Oltchim SA

Report date: 4 February 2022

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Significant events to be reported: Publication in the Insolvency Proceedings Bulletin (IPB) of the final updated consolidated table of the debts owed by the debtor Oltchim S.A.

Electrica informs the shareholders and investors that on 3 February 2022, the final updated consolidated table of the debts owed by Oltchim S.A. was published in IPB no. 2049/03.02.2022. The table was updated mainly because of the decision of the European Tribunal of Justice in Luxembourg, pronounced on 15 December 2021, in case T565/19, a decision that partially annulled the Decision of the European Commission no. C (2018) 8592 final, dated 17.12.2018, which established a series of measures regarding the recovery by Romania of the state aid granted to Oltchim SA, in violation of art.108 paragraph 3 of the TFEU, through some companies, including Electrica. In its ruling, the European court annulled several measures to recover state aid established by the European Commission, including Measure 3, which also refers to the total sums in amount of

RON 554,959,671.97 (RON 45,106,237.96 representing the secured debt and the amount of RON 509,853,434.01 representing the unsecured debt), considered state aid with which Electrica was listed in the table of debts.

The decision is enforceable, but not final, and can be contested by the European Commission within two months since its communication.

In the final updated consolidated table, Electrica is registered with (i) the amount of RON 116,058,538 representing the secured claim, with the right to vote, (ii) the amount of RON 45,106,237.96 lei representing the secured claim registered under the condition precedent of pronouncing a final decision amending the decision of the EU Tribunal, without the right to vote and (iii) the amount of RON 509,853,434.01 representing the unsecured debt registered under the condition precedent of the pronouncement of a final decision amending the decision of the EU Tribunal, without the right to vote.

