SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Final table of debts owed by Oltchim SA

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 4 February 2022

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London

Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Publication in the Insolvency Proceedings Bulletin (IPB) of the final updated consolidated table of the debts owed by the debtor Oltchim S.A.

Electrica informs the shareholders and investors that on 3 February 2022, the final updated consolidated table of the debts owed by Oltchim S.A. was published in IPB no. 2049/03.02.2022. The table was updated mainly because of the decision of the European Tribunal of Justice in Luxembourg, pronounced on 15 December 2021, in case T565/19, a decision that partially annulled the Decision of the European Commission no. C (2018) 8592 final, dated 17.12.2018, which established a series of measures regarding the recovery by Romania of the state aid granted to Oltchim SA, in violation of art.108 paragraph 3 of the TFEU, through some companies, including Electrica. In its ruling, the European court annulled several measures to recover state aid established by the European Commission, including Measure 3, which also refers to the total sums in amount of

RON 554,959,671.97 (RON 45,106,237.96 representing the secured debt and the amount of RON 509,853,434.01 representing the unsecured debt), considered state aid with which Electrica was listed in the table of debts.

The decision is enforceable, but not final, and can be contested by the European Commission within two months since its communication.

In the final updated consolidated table, Electrica is registered with (i) the amount of RON 116,058,538 representing the secured claim, with the right to vote, (ii) the amount of RON 45,106,237.96 lei representing the secured claim registered under the condition precedent of pronouncing a final decision amending the decision of the EU Tribunal, without the right to vote and (iii) the amount of RON 509,853,434.01 representing the unsecured debt registered under the condition precedent of the pronouncement of a final decision amending the decision of the EU Tribunal, without the right to vote.

CEO

Georgeta Corina POPESCU

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetică Electrica SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
