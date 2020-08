Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Raport curent – Finalizarea achizitiei Parcului fotovoltaic Stanesti, jud. Giurgiu – 31 august 2020

Financials RON USD Sales 2020 6 192 M 1 528 M 1 528 M Net income 2020 329 M 81,2 M 81,2 M Net cash 2020 416 M 103 M 103 M P/E ratio 2020 - Yield 2020 5,47% Capitalization 3 973 M 977 M 980 M EV / Sales 2020 0,57x EV / Sales 2021 0,55x Nbr of Employees 8 292 Free-Float 49,2% Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 12,62 RON Last Close Price 11,70 RON Spread / Highest target 14,5% Spread / Average Target 7,82% Spread / Lowest Target 2,56% Managers Name Title Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer Cristian Bosoanca Chairman Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A. 9.86% 977 NEXTERA ENERGY 15.44% 136 881 ENEL S.P.A. 8.03% 92 377 IBERDROLA 16.56% 79 420 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -5.80% 65 478 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -12.61% 58 621