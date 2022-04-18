Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Revised Group Strategy

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.

9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99

Fiscal Registration Certificate RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3,464,435,970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, the Romanian Capital Market Law no. 297/2004, FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 15 April 2022

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Important events to report: Electrica Group's strategy for the period 2019 - 2023 in revised version

Electrica informs shareholders and investors that, during the meeting held on 15 April 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the revised version of the Electric Group's Strategy for the period 2019 - 2023.

Updating Electrica Group's Strategy enhances the benefits obtained through the transformation processes carried out within the distribution and supply companies and addresses the opportunities in order to prepare the Group for a sustainable growth. The revised version of the Strategy focuses on agile and digital transformation of the business, as well as on business development in complementary areas.

A better use and allocation of resources throughout the Group, the improvement of the operational performance and the integration of the customer orientation mentality, the expansion on the value chain to minimize risks and obtain additional revenues, as well as the optimization of the business model are the key elements to ensure a balance between the proposed value for the clients and the maximization of the profit for the shareholders.

More information is available on the company's website, Investors - Strategy Overview section, by accessing the following link: https://www.electrica.ro/en/investors/strategy-overview/.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu