Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Details regarding the list containing information related to name, city of residence, and professional qualification of the persons proposed as directors of Electrica – 23 April 2021

To: Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 23 April 2021

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Details regarding the list containing information related to name, city of residence, and professional qualification of the persons proposed as directors of Electrica

On 22 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note about the resignation of Ms. Ramona Ungur as member of the Board of Directors (Current report published on 22 April 2021 on BSE - IRIS code: 44369 and on LSE - RNS code: 3733W). Therefore, on 22 April 2021, the Company has been notified by Mrs. Ramona Ungur about her resignation with immediate effect, as well as about the fact that, starting with 22 April 2021, Mrs. Ramona Ungur renounces to her rights as a director, based on the mandate agreement, and will no longer exercise any act of administration of the Company.

Also, on 23 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note of the additional notification sent by Ms. Ramona Ungur by which she informs the Company that she no longer has the quality of candidate in the elections for the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica dated 28 April 2021.

Considering that:

according to art. 167 para. 1 of the FCA Regulation 5/2018 "the directors in office until the date of the general meeting are legally registered on the list of candidates for the election to the new board of directors through the cumulative vote method";

the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Electrica (OGMS) convened for 28 April 2021, at 10:00 a.m,, has on the agenda the election of the members of the board of directors through the cumulative vote method;

Mrs. Ramona Ungur was registered on the list of candidates exclusively in consideration of her position as director as of the date on which the list of candidates was made available;

reported to the resignation with immediate effect sent by Mrs. Ramona Ungur, on 22 April 2021, corroborated with the additional notification sent by Mrs. Ramona Ungur on 23 April 2021 by which she informs the Company that she no longer has the quality of candidate in the elections for the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica dated 28 April 2021, she no

