  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   ROELECACNOR5

SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.

(EL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Details regarding the list containing information related to name, city of residence, and professional qualification of the persons proposed as directors of Electrica – 23 April 2021

04/23/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000

Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro

To:

Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 23 April 2021

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: Details regarding the list containing information related to name, city of residence, and professional qualification of the persons proposed as directors of Electrica

On 22 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note about the resignation of Ms. Ramona Ungur as member of the Board of Directors (Current report published on 22 April 2021 on BSE - IRIS code: 44369 and on LSE - RNS code: 3733W). Therefore, on 22 April 2021, the Company has been notified by Mrs. Ramona Ungur about her resignation with immediate effect, as well as about the fact that, starting with 22 April 2021, Mrs. Ramona Ungur renounces to her rights as a director, based on the mandate agreement, and will no longer exercise any act of administration of the Company.

Also, on 23 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note of the additional notification sent by Ms. Ramona Ungur by which she informs the Company that she no longer has the quality of candidate in the elections for the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica dated 28 April 2021.

Considering that:

  • according to art. 167 para. 1 of the FCA Regulation 5/2018 "the directors in office until the date of the general meeting are legally registered on the list of candidates for the election to the new board of directors through the cumulative vote method";
  • the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Electrica (OGMS) convened for 28 April 2021, at 10:00 a.m,, has on the agenda the election of the members of the board of directors through the cumulative vote method;
  • Mrs. Ramona Ungur was registered on the list of candidates exclusively in consideration of her position as director as of the date on which the list of candidates was made available;
  • reported to the resignation with immediate effect sent by Mrs. Ramona Ungur, on 22 April 2021, corroborated with the additional notification sent by Mrs. Ramona Ungur on 23 April 2021 by which she informs the Company that she no longer has the quality of candidate in the elections for the members of the Board of Directors of Electrica dated 28 April 2021, she no

1

longer meets the requirements of art. 167 para. 1 and 3 of the FCA Regulation 5/2018 to be registered in the list of candidates

Electrica informs the shareholders that have the right to cast their votes in Electrica's OGMS convened for 28 April 2021 that, in the voting process of counting the cumulated votes and determining the candidates who met the requirements to become directors of Electrica, Mrs. Ramona Ungur's candidature will no longer be considered.

Chief Executive Officer

Georgeta Corina Popescu

2

Disclaimer

Societatea Energetica Electrica SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 449 M 1 582 M 1 582 M
Net income 2020 332 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net cash 2020 66,8 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 4,66%
Capitalization 4 516 M 1 106 M 1 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 126
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,35 RON
Last Close Price 13,30 RON
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georgeta-Corina Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Mihai Darie Chief Financial Officer
Cristian Bosoanca Chairman
Mircea-Toma Modran Chief Information Officer
Bogdan George Iliescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA S.A.5.98%1 101
NEXTERA ENERGY1.52%153 620
ENEL S.P.A.5.34%106 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.26%88 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.00%68 919
