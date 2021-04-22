Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Renouncement to the position as member of BoD – 22 April 2021

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.
010621 District 1, Bucharest, Romania Phone: 021-208 59 99; Fax: 021-208 59 98 Fiscal Registration Code RO 13267221 J40/7425/2000
Share capital: 3.464.435.970 RON www.electrica.ro
|
To:
|
Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
|
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)
|
|
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code
Report date: 22 April 2021
Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)
Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania
Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998
Fiscal Code: RO 13267221
Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000
Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970
Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Significant events to be reported: The decision of Mrs. Ramona Ungur to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA
Electrica informs its shareholders and investors that, on 22 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note about the resignation of Ms. Ramona Ungur as member of the Board of Directors.
Chief Executive Officer
Georgeta Corina Popescu
1