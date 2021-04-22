Societatea Energetica Electrica S A : Current report – Renouncement to the position as member of BoD – 22 April 2021

Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. 9, Grigore Alexandrescu str.

To: Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Current report in compliance with the Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code

Report date: 22 April 2021

Company name: Societatea Energetica Electrica S.A. (Electrica)

Headquarters: 9 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania

Phone/fax no.: 004-021-2085999/004-021-2085998

Fiscal Code: RO 13267221

Trade Register registration number: J40/7425/2000

Subscribed and paid in share capital: RON 3,464,435,970

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported: The decision of Mrs. Ramona Ungur to renounce her position as member of the Board of Directors of Electrica SA

Electrica informs its shareholders and investors that, on 22 April 2021, the Company's Board of Directors took note about the resignation of Ms. Ramona Ungur as member of the Board of Directors.

