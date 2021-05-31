PRESS RELEASE : Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 uncertainty

Log in
    EXPL   FR0000039026

SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES

(EXPL)
Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 uncertainty

05/31/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH / Key word(s): Financing 
Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 
uncertainty 
2021-05-31 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 
uncertainty 
Saarbrücken, 31. May 2021 - Greencells GmbH, a globally active EPC and O&M service provider for utility-scale solar 
power plants, is amongst the companies to have secured a credit line by credit insurance giant Euler Hermes during the 
peak of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. 
Despite the uncertain outlook caused by the COVID-19 crisis which restrained new lending activities in the entire 
finance sector, a EUR 7.5 million credit line was agreed in 2020 and made available at the beginning of 2021. 
Cooperating with an established industry player such as Greencells gives Euler Hermes the opportunity to support the 
development of renewable energy generation despite the ongoing crisis. The agreement covers projects on global scale, 
with the first guarantee issued being a performance bond of MYR 5.4 million (EUR 1.2 million) in favor of the Malaysian 
grid authority. 
Cyrill Reidelstürz, CFO of Greencells GmbH, comments: "In a time marked by economic shockwaves, Greencells GmbH was 
able to establish this new relationship with one of the credit insurance industry's key players. This is an indicator 
of the strong performance of our company as well as the overall resilience of photovoltaics throughout the COVID-19 
crisis." 
Anna-Katharina Wichmann, Head of MMCD of Euler Hermes Deutschland: "During the global pandemic, we not only protected 
our customers and their supply chains against the economic consequences of COVID-19, but also dealt intensively with 
important future issues such as the expansion of renewable energies. With Greencells, we are now supporting a renowned 
expert in the field of green energy in bringing more solar parks to the grid worldwide." 
Both companies plan to continue their partnership over the growing Greencells project pipeline. 
About Greencells GmbH: 
Greencells GmbH is a global provider of EPC and O&M services specialized in utility-scale solar power plants. Together 
with its sister company Greencells Group Holdings Ltd. (together "Greencells Group"), which is active worldwide as a 
solar project developer, the company has the know-how in all project phases to optimally plan, finance, implement and 
operate solar projects. Greencells GmbH, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Saarbrücken, has around 70 employees as 
well as several hundred skilled workers at the active construction sites. As one of the largest European providers of 
solar power plants, Greencells Group has already been successfully involved in the construction or planning of over 2.1 
GWp capacity in more than 25 countries. 
About Euler Hermes: 
Euler Hermes is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, 
collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Headquartered in Paris, Euler Hermes is present in more than 
50 countries with 5,800 employees. In 2020, Euler Hermes global business transactions represented 824 billion Euro in 
exposure. Euler Hermes is a full member of Allianz Group. 
For more information, please visit www.eulerhermes.com. 
Greencells contact: 
Alexandra Roger-Machart | Head of Communications and PR 
ir@greencells.com | Mobile: +49 172 397 0957 
Greencells GmbH 
Bahnhofstr. 28 
66111 Saarbrücken 
Germany 
www.greencells.com 
Euler Hermes contact: 
Antje Wolters | Head of Media Relations 
antje.wolters@eulerhermes.com 
Phone: +49 (0)40 8834-1033 | Mobile: +49 (0)160 899 2772 
Euler Hermes Deutschland 
Gasstraße 29 
22761 Hamburg 
Germany 
www.eulerhermes.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Greencells GmbH 
              Bahnhofstraße 28 
              66111 Saarbrücken 
              Germany 
Phone:        0681/9926690 
E-mail:       info@greencells.com 
Internet:     www.greencells.com 
ISIN:         DE000A289YQ5 
EQS News ID:  1202319 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202319 2021-05-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 341 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2020 -18,5 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net Debt 2020 75,9 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 285 M 348 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 821
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES
Duration : Period :
Société Anonyme d'Explosifs et Produits Chimiques Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Laurant Obst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles-Ernest Armand Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gerard Francois Bertrand Chatel de Brancion Director
Patrick Jarrier Director
Aurélien Krejbich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME D'EXPLOSIFS ET PRODUITS CHIMIQUES-2.04%348
LINDE PLC14.08%156 021
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.89%98 872
AIR LIQUIDE3.96%80 269
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY15.74%75 123
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.9.68%66 319