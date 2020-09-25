Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : Board of Directors' report - Ordinary General Meeting as of September 25, 2020

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer
et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (S.B.M.)
BOARD OF DIRECTORS'REPORT
Ordinary General Meeting September 25, 2020
The ﬁnancial statements in English are a faithful translation of the original French version but should not be considered
as completely accurate due to the unavailability of English equivalents for certain French accounting terms.
Consequently,this English document is intended for general information only.
Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (S.B.M.)
Société anonyme au capital de 24 516 661 euros
Siège social : Place du Casino - 98000 MONACO
RCI Principauté de Monaco 56S00523