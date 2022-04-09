Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : Em Sherif takes its authentic and generous concept from Lebanon to Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

PRESS RELEASE

Monaco, 8th April 2022

Em Sherif takes its authentic and generous concept from Lebanon to Hôtel de Paris Monte-

Carlo

Always seeking remarkable gastronomic experiences, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is joining forces with Em Sherif, a renowned restaurant group born in Beirut, which set up residence in Monte-Carlo on 2 April 2022. Following on from Harrods in London, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo welcomes Em Sherif in Europe with a unique concept combining Em Sherif Restaurant, Em Sherif Café and Em Sherif Sea Café. Founded by Mireille Hayek in 2011 to celebrate the authenticity, generosity and refinement of Lebanese cuisine and culture, Em Sherif will be taking up residence in Monaco under the leadership of Yasmina Hayek, the daughter's founder and chef trained at the Paul Bocuse Institute. The family business joins the eminent history of the Principality to the greatest delight of those who love cuisine that comes from the heart.

A gastronomic concept that showcases Lebanese hospitality.

When the authenticity and generosity of Lebanese cuisine meet the luxurious soul of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, a unique alchemy occurs. Em Sherif, which means "the mother of Sherif", is a traditional restaurant concept which celebrates a culture experienced through taste, sight, hearing and feeling; a culture experienced through its cuisine, décor, music and unique atmosphere to inspire joy. This opening marks an important step in the international expansion of Em Sherif. Mireille Hayek, the group's founder and chef, opened her first Em Sherif restaurant in Beirut in 2011 and has since opened a further 12 restaurants in the Middle East, and more recently in London. This family success is carried by a forward-thinking and passionate woman, supported by her brother Dany and daughter Yasmina. Trained as a chef at the Paul Bocuse Institute, Yasmina Hayek has been at the helm of Em Sherif Monte-Carlo since 2 April 2022. For Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, the aim of this association is to add a new, strong international brand to our range of restaurants which will appeal to our discerning clientèle.

The best of Em Sherif at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Em Sherif Monte-Carlo takes up residence on the ground floor of the hotel for the 2022 season. The three versions of the concept are offered in an original way: Em Sherif Restaurant, Em Sherif Café, Em Sherif Sea Café. The menu proposes the iconic dishes of Em Sherif restaurants with products originating in France, as well as specials that pay homage to seafood. Inspired by oriental traditions, the tableware features messages written in calligraphy. The

"Signature" dishes created especially for Monaco include:

 Samke Beyroutiyeh - Bass fillet, beyroutiyeh sauce (hot mezze)

 Samak Tajine - Bass fillet with citrus fruits (hot mezze)

 Roasto Tahini - Minced veal, marinated tomato, marinated cucumber, lemon zest, parsley, tahini sauce (cold mezze)

 Fattet Kraydis - Crispy sautéed prawns, yoghurt (cold mezze)

 Siyyadiyeh - Steamed whole bass stuffed with rice caramelised with onions, aromatic herbs (main course)

 Moghrabieh Hrisse - Creamy bulgar wheat with meat juice and seasonal mushrooms (main course)

A brand new Chicha Lounge Bar with sea view opening on 18 April 2022

The journey of the senses would not be complete without the spectacular setting offered by Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo: lush décor around a Mediterranean garden with the exquisite scents of lemon trees, kumquat and wild sage; a breathtaking view of the sea and a shaded terrace to delight in the fine weather. Here in this stylish ambiance conducive to relaxation, Em Sherif Monte-Carlo will be opening a Chicha Lounge Bar in the afternoons and evenings.

"Lebanon gifted me the culture I am so proud of. It's what constantly inspires Em Sherif and it's what has allowed me to succeed. Bringing this culture to Monaco in a place as legendary as Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is such a joy; it gives me the opportunity to transmit my love for my country," comments Mireille Hayek

Jean-Luc Biamonti, Vice-President of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, continues: "With Em Sherif, we have the same values for tradition, transmission and excellence. The Grand Art de Vivre that we embody appeals to international customers through being open to all cultures and all types of cuisine. We are very happy to welcome the best of Lebanese gastronomy from the heart of our most iconic hotel. Famed for its family cuisine and warm atmosphere, this company will contribute to the reputation of our destination."

Practical information

Restaurant open from Wednesday to Sunday, 12:15pm to 3:30pm and 7:00pm to 11:30pm. Chicha Lounge Bar from 4:00pm to 1:00 in the morning (opens on Monday 18 April 2022). Reservations: +377 98 06 88 75 - EMSHERIFMC@SBM.MC

