Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco    BAIN   MC0000031187

SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO

(BAIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants commit to the Mr.Goodfish programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 06:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Monaco, 18 August 2020

Philippe Gollino, Olivier Wenden, Ivan Artolli, Patrick Laine © Michael Alesi/Direction de la Communication

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants commit to the Mr.Goodfish

programme

Following on from Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo in 2015, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo in 2016, and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo in 2019, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo alongside the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco have committed to the promotion of sustainable consumption of seafood products. On Tuesday 18 August 2020, Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of Hotel de Paris Monte- Carlo and Olivier Wenden, Vice President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation met in the Salon Churchill of the Le Grill restaurant to sign the Mr.Goodfish partnership agreement.

The Mr.Goodfish programme is a noble cause for the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants.

"Like other Société des Bains de Mer establishments, it seemed vital to us to participate in the Mr.Goodfish programme to preserve our marine species alongside the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco." Our objective should be a shared one: to promote a shift in mentalities and awareness of the importance of preserving our planet at all levels," said Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Launched in 2010 under the aegis of the Nausicaa aquarium, the Mr.Goodfish programme was born of a simple observation: today, too many fish species are overly consumed and threatened with extinction while many others are barely known, abundant and, above all delicious. The Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco has co-ordinated the Mr.Goodfish programme in the entire south-east region of France and Monaco since 2013, further to its commitment to preserving marine species. It is for this reason that the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has committed to the noble cause.

All the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants under the aegis of Executive Chef Franck Cerutti are committed to promoting on their menus the species of fish that are specifically recommended on the Mr.Goodfish lists. This spirit of sustainable fishing will find its place on the menus of the hotel's restaurants. This is a genuine commitment pledge.

Here a few of the dishes which are to be incorporated this autumn in Mr.Goodfish programme:

  1. Chilled blue lobster in a crunchy marinade & fines herbes
  1. Gilt-headbream, locally sourced the way we like it on the Riviera
  1. Saffron and samphire risotto, tender cuttlefish & tempura fried squid o Mediterranean sea bass fillet baked on embers, aïoli garnish

The Mr.Goodfish indication will be added to the menus as well as an icon signalling the dishes that are part of the programme.

An additional commitment in the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo's environmental approach

The metamorphosis of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, with the completion of renovations in 2018 was accompanied by an increasingly strong commitment to sustainable development. This commitment was rewarded in 2019 by the prestigious Green Globe certification, which recognised all the sustainable and environmental actions that had been put in place in the hotel.

As a continuation of this approach, joining the Mr.Goodfish programme was an obvious choice for the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. The restaurants' increasingly demanding international clientèle are aware of the importance of responsible gastronomy that takes into account the preservation of marine species.

This commitment is part of the environmental and sustainable approach that Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been applying since 2007, notably with the implementation of its own environment charter and more recently signing the national energy transition pact in January 2019. Furthermore, after this unprecedented health crisis period, it is primordial for the Resort to continue to put in place in its establishments a policy of sustainability and respect for the environment.

A moment of complete serenity with Monte-Carlo Cares

And for a moment of complete serenity, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has put in place, to ensure the safety of its customers and its employees, the Monte-Carlo Cares programme, a health safety system certified by Bureau Veritas, to ensure that the most exclusive of European destinations is also the safest.

DOWNLOAD HIGH RESOLUTION VISUAL HERE -©Michael Alesi/Direction de la Communication

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Since 1863, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been offering a unique Art of Living, a one-of-a- kind resort with four casinos, including the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo, four hotels (Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo,Monte-Carlo Beach, and Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort), the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa, 30 restaurants including five that together have seven Michelin Guide stars. A hub of nightlife, the Group offers an incredible selection of events. 2020: Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer completed four years of transformation works dedicated to Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and to the creation of a new district around Place du Casino, One Monte-Carlo: luxury accommodation, shops, restaurants and a conference centre, to make Monte-Carlo the most exclusive experience in Europe.

Press contacts:

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

T.377 98 06 64 14 / presse@sbm.mc

montecarlosbm.com @montecarlosbm #mymontecarlo

Disclaimer

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers à Monaco published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 10:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO
06:46aSOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants co..
PU
08/12SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : Notice of meetings
PU
08/12SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : Stockholder's Ordinary General Meeting ca..
PU
05/28SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : 2019/2020 Results
PU
2019SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : General Meetings of Shareholders, 20 Sept..
PU
2019SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : Notice of meetings
PU
2019GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Accenture, Colgate, Fiat, Daimler...
2019BAINS DE MER MONACO : Document 2018/2019 including Annual financial report
PU
2019BAINS DE MER MONACO : 2018/2019 results
PU
2019SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 620 M 731 M 731 M
Net income 2020 26,1 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2020 177 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 402 M 1 652 M 1 654 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 199
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO
Duration : Period :
Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Luc Biamonti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yves de Toytot Deputy CEO-Finance & Head-Investor Relations
Aleco Keusseoglou Director
Thierry Lacoste Director
Pierre Svara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ÉTRANGERS À MONACO-0.35%1 652
SANDS CHINA LTD.-17.89%35 695
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.54%34 850
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC28.14%24 886
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB124.75%13 070
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-15.77%12 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group