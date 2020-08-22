Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco : Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants commit to the Mr.Goodfish programme

Launched in 2010 under the aegis of the Nausicaa aquarium, the Mr.Goodfish programme was born of a simple observation: today, too many fish species are overly consumed and threatened with extinction while many others are barely known, abundant and, above all delicious. The Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco has co-ordinated the Mr.Goodfish programme in the entire south-east region of France and Monaco since 2013, further to its commitment to preserving marine species. It is for this reason that the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has committed to the noble cause.

"Like other Société des Bains de Mer establishments, it seemed vital to us to participate in the Mr.Goodfish programme to preserve our marine species alongside the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco." Our objective should be a shared one: to promote a shift in mentalities and awareness of the importance of preserving our planet at all levels," said Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Following on from Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo in 2015, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo in 2016, and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo in 2019, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo alongside the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco have committed to the promotion of sustainable consumption of seafood products. On Tuesday 18 August 2020, Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of Hotel de Paris Monte- Carlo and Olivier Wenden, Vice President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation met in the Salon Churchill of the Le Grill restaurant to sign the Mr.Goodfish partnership agreement.

All the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo restaurants under the aegis of Executive Chef Franck Cerutti are committed to promoting on their menus the species of fish that are specifically recommended on the Mr.Goodfish lists. This spirit of sustainable fishing will find its place on the menus of the hotel's restaurants. This is a genuine commitment pledge.

Here a few of the dishes which are to be incorporated this autumn in Mr.Goodfish programme:

Chilled blue lobster in a crunchy marinade & fines herbes

Gilt-head bream, locally sourced the way we like it on the Riviera

Saffron and samphire risotto, tender cuttlefish & tempura fried squid o Mediterranean sea bass fillet baked on embers, aïoli garnish

The Mr.Goodfish indication will be added to the menus as well as an icon signalling the dishes that are part of the programme.

An additional commitment in the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo's environmental approach

The metamorphosis of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, with the completion of renovations in 2018 was accompanied by an increasingly strong commitment to sustainable development. This commitment was rewarded in 2019 by the prestigious Green Globe certification, which recognised all the sustainable and environmental actions that had been put in place in the hotel.

As a continuation of this approach, joining the Mr.Goodfish programme was an obvious choice for the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. The restaurants' increasingly demanding international clientèle are aware of the importance of responsible gastronomy that takes into account the preservation of marine species.

This commitment is part of the environmental and sustainable approach that Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been applying since 2007, notably with the implementation of its own environment charter and more recently signing the national energy transition pact in January 2019. Furthermore, after this unprecedented health crisis period, it is primordial for the Resort to continue to put in place in its establishments a policy of sustainability and respect for the environment.

A moment of complete serenity with Monte-Carlo Cares

And for a moment of complete serenity, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has put in place, to ensure the safety of its customers and its employees, the Monte-Carlo Cares programme, a health safety system certified by Bureau Veritas, to ensure that the most exclusive of European destinations is also the safest.

