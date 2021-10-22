Log in
The Jacksons : concert at Sporting Monte-Carlo, December 31st 2021

10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Monaco, October 21st 2021

The Jacksons

Sporting Monte-Carlo, December 31st 2021

Probably the most recognizable family in the music industry: The Jacksons will soon celebrate their 55th anniversary. The five brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, from Gary, Indiana, first became known as Jackson 5, became famous for their incredible musical talent and spectacular choreographies. They were also the huge springboard for the solo career of the King of Pop: Michael Jackson.

"I Want You Back", "ABC", "I'll be there" or "Can you feel it"... The Jacksons have sold over 200 million records worldwide. A timeless musical inspiration, their music continually influences the greatest.

There is no doubt that the public will be delighted to see them back on stage at the Salle des Etoiles, where they will perform on 31 December to mark the start of the new year.

For more information click here

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Since 1863, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been offering a unique Art of Living, a one-of-a-kind resort with Monaco casinos, including the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo, four hotels (Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo,Monte-Carlo Beach, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort), the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa, 30 restaurants including five that together have seven Michelin Guide stars. A hub of nightlife, the Group offers an incredible selection of events, including the Monte- Carlo Sporting Summer Festival and the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival. In 2019, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer completed four years of transformation works dedicated to Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and to the creation of a new district around Place du Casino, One Monte-Carlo, to make Monte-Carlo the most exclusive experience in Europe.

Dinner show concert from € 550

Opening doors 8:00 pm / Dinner 8:30 pm

Concert starts at 10:30 pm

Information montecarlolive.com / +377 98 06 36 36

Press contact Laura Pecal +377 98 06 71 47 / l.pecal@sbm.mc

montecarlolive.com @montecarlolive #mymontecarlo

Disclaimer

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers à Monaco published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
