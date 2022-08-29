Societe d'Exploitation des Ports : 29/08/2022 Q2 financial communication

ACTIVITY

The overall traffic handled by Marsa Maroc Group and its subsidiaries as at June, 30th, 2022 amounted to 25 million tons, up by 9% compared to the same period of 2021.

This level of activity results from the evolution of the main following elements :

containerized traffic reached a volume of 1,023 thousand TEUs, up by

13% compared to the first half of 2021 : transhipment container traffic amounted to 518 thousand TEUs, showing an increase of 42% compared to June 30 th , 2021 ; domestic container traffic increased by 8% during the second quarter compared to a 14% decline in the first quarter of 2022, limiting its decline to 7% in the first half of 2022 with a traffic of 505 thousand TEUs.

bulk and general cargo traffic increased overall by 4% to 14.2 million tons. Liquid bulk traffic reached 5.2 million tons, an increase of 16% due to higher imports of fuel oil, gasoline and kerosene. Dry bulk traffic fell by 5% to 7.6 million tons, due to the decline in grain (delay in importation due to the higher international prices) and fertilizer traffic (lack of rainfall).

Consolidated revenue amounted at MAD 1,993 million as of June 30th, 2022, up by 14% compared to MAD 1,742 million revenue achieved at the end of June 2021.

INVESTMENT

The consolidated investments made by the Group at the end of June 2022 amounted to MAD 156 million. These investments mainly concern the acquisition of new equipments.

DEBT

The Group reduced its net debt at the end of June 2022 to MAD 954 million. This net debt is made up of MAD 2,638 million of financing debts and MAD 1,683 million of cash.

(*) : FIGURES NOT YET AUDITED AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION.