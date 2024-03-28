Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes specializes in the operation of hotels and casinos. At the end of October 2022, the group operates 3 hotels (Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes, Barrière Le Gray d'Albion Cannes and Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St Barth) and a casino (Barrière Le Croisette Cannes). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - accommodation (56.9%): services provided through Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes (349 rooms), Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion Cannes (200) and Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St-Barth (21); - catering (34%): holding 5 restaurants located at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes (2), the Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion Cannes, the Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St-Barth and the Casino Le Croisette Cannes; - gaming operations (9.1%): coin-operated gaming machines (213 machines) and table games (19 gaming tables).