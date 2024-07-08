08 Jul 2024 17:41 CEST
CANNES(FERMIERE CASINO MPAL)
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1268775_Avis_Financier_SFCMC_30_04_2024.pdf
SFCMC
Les Echos
FERM.CASINO MUNICIPAL CANNES
FR0000062101
FCMC
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes SA published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 15:50:07 UTC.