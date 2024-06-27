27 Jun 2024 19:09 CEST
CANNES(FERMIERE CASINO MPAL)
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1266201_Communiqu_du_27_juin_2024.pdf
SFCMC
Les Echos
FERM.CASINO MUNICIPAL CANNES
FR0000062101
FCMC
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes SA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 17:56:42 UTC.