INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
HALF-YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023
(UNAUDITED)
SOCFIN GROUP
Management report on the interim consolidated financial statements at 30thJune 2023
Consolidated cash flow
Outlook 2023
Distribution of an interim dividend
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of financial position at 30th June 2023 (unaudited)
Consolidated income statement for the period from 1st January to 30th June (unaudited)
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income for the period from 1st January to 30th June (unaudited) ....
Consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 1st January to 30th June (unaudited)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period from 1st January to 30th June (unaudited)
Notes to the IFRS consolidated financial statements at 30th June 2023
Note 1. Overview and accounting policies
Note 2. Subsidiaries and affiliates
Note 3. Property, plant and equipment
Note 4. Biological assets
Note 5. Leases
Note 6. Depreciation and impairment expense
Note 7. Inventories
Note 8. Share capital
Note 9. Financial debts
Note 10. Trade and other payables
Note 11. Financial Instruments
Note 12. Other financial income
Note 13. Financial expenses
Note 14. Dividends
Note 15. Information on related party
Note 16. Off balance sheet commitments
Note 17. Segmental information
Note 18. Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
Note 19. Events after the closing date
Société Financière des Caoutchoucs " SOCFIN "
Board of Directors
Mr. Hubert Fabri
Chairman
Mr. Vincent Bolloré
Director
Mr. Cyrille Bolloré
Director
Mr. François Fabri
Director
Mr. Philippe Fabri
Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Daniel Haas
Independent statutory auditor
Ernst & Young S.A. "EY"
Statement of compliance
Mr. Philippe Fabri, Executive Director and Mr. Daniel Haas, Chief Financial Officer, indicate that, to the best of their knowledge,
- the interim consolidated financial statements prepared for the period ended at 30th June 2023, in accordance with the international accounting standards adopted by the European Union, provide a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, the financial position and the profits or losses attributable to Socfin and all of the entities included in consolidation; and
- the interim management report fairly presents the evolution and results of the Company, the financial position of the Group and all the entities included in the consolidation and a description of the main risks and uncertainties they face.
Management report on the interim consolidated financial statements at30thJune 2023
The Board of Directors meeting held on 22nd of September 2023 reviewed the interim consolidated financial statements at 30th June 2023.
These interim consolidated financial statements have not been audited, nor have they been subject to a limited review by the independent statutory auditor.
Activities
The Company holds interests in companies that operate directly or indirectly in Africa and South-East Asia, in the production of rubber and palm oil.
Portfolio
There were no changes in the portfolio during the first half of 2023.
Consolidated income
At 30th June 2023, the consolidated result attributable to the Group amounts to EUR 29.7 million compared to EUR 61.3 million at 30th June 2022. This results in a net profit per share of EUR 2.10 compared to EUR 4.33 at 30th June 2022.
Consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30th June 2023 amounts to EUR 474.1 million compared to EUR 546.4 million in the previous period (EUR -72.3 million). This decrease in turnover is mainly due to the decrease in prices (EUR -20.0 million), the exchange rate between the sales currencies to the reporting currency
(EUR -28.0 million), and by a decrease in quantities sold (EUR -13.7 million).
Operating profit amounts to EUR 137.0 million compared to EUR 214.1 million at 30th June 2022.
EBITDA amounts to EUR 167.5 million versus EUR 232.8 million during the first half of 2022.
Financial expenses amount to EUR 24.9 million at 30th June 2023 compared to EUR 31.9 million at 30th June 2022. They mainly include foreign exchange losses for EUR 18.0 million compared to EUR 25.8 million last year and interest expenses of EUR 5.5 million compared to EUR 5.1 million during the previous period.
Other financial income amount to EUR 7.8 million (EUR 15.7 million at 30th June 2022). They mainly consist of foreign exchange gains of EUR 5.8 million compared to EUR 15.2 million last year.
The income tax expense amounts to EUR 47.8 million as compared to EUR 58.4 million during last period due to the decrease in profit before taxes.
The deferred tax income amounts to EUR 0.7 million at 30th June 2023 (compared to a deferred tax expense of EUR 4.9 million at 30th June 2022).
Consolidated statement of financial position
At 30th June 2023, Socfin's total balance sheet amounts to EUR 1,168 million compared to EUR 1,191 million at 31st December 2022.
Socfin's assets consist of:
- non-currentassets amounting to EUR 783.9 million compared to EUR 817.0 million at 31st December 2022, a decrease of EUR 33.2 million mainly due to the foreign exchange difference on property, plant and equipment (impact of EUR -39.3 million);
