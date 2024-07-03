Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY):
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2024, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 3,472 shares
- €200,488.00 in cash
Over the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024, a total of:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Transaction amount
Buy
860
5,099
€339,913.35
Sell
351
4,105
€277,577.75
Resources available at 31 December 2023 were as follows:
- 2,478 shares
- €262,824.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2024 first half:
Number of
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
Date
Buy
Sell
Number
Share capital
Number
Share capital
02/01/2024
0
5
0
0
30
2,041.80
03/01/2024
6
0
13
878.28
0
0
04/01/2024
6
6
32
2,144.64
193
12,990.83
05/01/2024
2
5
3
201.00
11
738.98
08/01/2024
7
12
24
1,646.16
129
8,982.27
09/01/2024
6
4
16
1,105.28
21
1,460.97
10/01/2024
10
1
19
1,300.36
1
68.40
11/01/2024
4
1
5
340.60
12
828.00
12/01/2024
6
4
6
407.40
20
1,370.00
15/01/2024
7
2
20
1,347.60
14
945.14
16/01/2024
0
5
0
0
36
2,437.20
17/01/2024
8
5
21
1,428.63
36
2,484.72
18/01/2024
0
3
0
0
18
1,225.80
19/01/2024
4
3
12
826.80
19
1,309.86
22/01/2024
7
5
14
977.20
34
2,414.00
23/01/2024
6
4
13
904.67
29
2,046.82
24/01/2024
11
1
19
1,342.16
1
71.00
25/01/2024
13
0
63
4,382.91
0
0
26/01/2024
9
4
18
1,234.80
29
2,011.15
29/01/2024
17
3
83
5,663.92
21
1,478.40
30/01/2024
12
1
30
2,106.30
1
70.60
31/01/2024
7
1
8
562.40
1
70.00
01/2024
148
75
419
28,801.11
656
45,045.94
01/02/2024
13
1
34
2,381.36
1
70.60
02/02/2024
21
0
63
4,372.20
0
0
05/02/2024
1
2
1
69.20
23
1,595.51
06/02/2024
1
1
1
69.20
1
69.20
07/02/2024
16
3
81
5,479.65
46
3,101.78
08/02/2024
3
3
3
201.60
27
1,841.40
09/02/2024
1
2
1
67.80
12
817.92
12/02/2024
2
2
2
136.40
21
1,444.80
13/02/2024
7
8
16
1,089.12
67
4,596.87
14/02/2024
4
2
10
683.80
10
689.60
15/02/2024
19
3
148
10,022.56
63
4,294.08
16/02/2024
8
0
17
1,164.33
0
0
19/02/2024
7
0
14
959.28
0
0
20/02/2024
7
2
15
1,026.00
26
1,788.80
21/02/2024
3
1
3
206.82
1
68.80
22/02/2024
6
9
11
759.66
163
11,299.16
23/02/2024
8
0
22
1,511.62
0
0
26/02/2024
0
3
0
0
13
899.60
27/02/2024
9
10
46
3,181.82
107
7,415.10
28/02/2024
1
5
5
350.00
38
2,670.26
29/02/2024
4
3
13
915.72
3
211.20
02/2024
141
60
506
34,648.14
622
42,874.68
01/03/2024
8
0
25
1,755.50
0
0
04/03/2024
8
1
17
1,195.61
1
70.60
05/03/2024
17
1
119
8,097.95
5
350.00
06/03/2024
19
2
150
10,179.00
15
1,008.00
07/03/2024
3
7
30
2,097.30
65
4,472.00
08/03/2024
21
1
102
6,995.16
1
70.00
11/03/2024
12
3
29
2,007.67
45
3,144.60
12/03/2024
11
1
28
1,923.88
1
69.20
13/03/2024
1
3
1
69.20
15
1,043.55
14/03/2024
3
3
6
416.82
12
839.52
15/03/2024
3
1
6
420.84
1
70.20
18/03/2024
24
3
176
11,916.96
34
2,305.88
19/03/2024
16
4
59
3,954.18
74
5,045.32
20/03/2024
4
1
8
549.60
1
69.20
21/03/2024
5
0
8
546.64
0
0
22/03/2024
3
1
6
408.42
1
68.20
25/03/2024
3
4
5
337.40
38
2,581.72
26/03/2024
2
17
4
281.40
241
17,137.51
27/03/2024
6
1
16
1,130.40
1
71.00
28/03/2024
2
1
3
211.20
1
70.40
03/2024
171
55
798
54,495.13
552
38,486.90
02/04/2024
9
1
171
11,636.55
1
70.40
03/04/2024
10
3
22
1,509.64
13
905.58
04/04/2024
8
1
20
1,369.00
1
68.80
05/04/2024
7
1
18
1,225.44
1
68.60
08/04/2024
5
2
11
744.26
3
203.40
09/04/2024
3
4
3
206.22
42
2,883.30
10/04/2024
3
1
3
206.61
1
68.80
11/04/2024
2
0
2
138.00
0
0
12/04/2024
3
2
3
208.20
10
697.00
15/04/2024
7
3
16
1,105.28
17
1,174.19
16/04/2024
6
1
13
894.66
1
69.00
17/04/2024
6
11
37
2,537.83
121
8,312.70
18/04/2024
7
6
8
527.84
50
3,350.00
19/04/2024
8
5
13
862.29
36
2,393.28
22/04/2024
8
2
18
1,174.68
32
2,124.80
23/04/2024
9
1
15
993.90
1
66.40
24/04/2024
16
2
31
2,070.18
10
677.60
25/04/2024
8
0
17
1,129.82
0
0
26/04/2024
4
2
6
395.40
10
664.00
29/04/2024
5
3
15
987.45
63
4,132.17
30/04/2024
3
4
5
331.80
24
1,585.92
04/2024
137
55
447
30,255.05
437
29,515.94
02/05/2024
2
1
2
132.40
81
5,410.80
03/05/2024
3
1
7
465.43
1
66.60
06/05/2024
3
0
40
2,656.00
0
0
07/05/2024
8
0
21
1,387.05
0
0
08/05/2024
1
5
1
66.60
20
1,345.20
09/05/2024
4
3
9
608.04
27
1,820.07
10/05/2024
2
2
2
134.80
31
2,083.20
13/05/2024
0
3
0
0
15
1,008.00
14/05/2024
1
2
2
134.80
9
608.40
15/05/2024
2
2
2
134.80
10
677.60
16/05/2024
11
2
21
1,409.52
34
2,318.80
17/05/2024
7
1
21
1,429.26
1
68.40
20/05/2024
6
3
10
678.20
13
882.96
21/05/2024
1
2
1
68.00
2
136.00
22/05/2024
7
1
18
1,216.62
1
68.00
23/05/2024
3
1
6
407.04
15
1,017.00
24/05/2024
4
2
5
337.80
8
540.80
27/05/2024
4
5
12
807.84
87
5,848.14
28/05/2024
1
4
1
67.00
177
11,862.54
29/05/2024
0
1
0
0
5
335.00
30/05/2024
1
5
1
67.00
46
3,099.94
31/05/2024
5
1
116
7,796.36
1
67.40
05/2024
76
47
298
20,004.56
584
39,264.85
03/06/2024
6
0
15
1,002.00
0
0
04/06/2024
5
1
211
14,033.61
1
66.40
05/06/2024
5
3
206
13,639.26
3
199.59
06/06/2024
1
5
1
66.60
119
7,970.62
07/06/2024
2
1
6
403.02
1
67.00
10/06/2024
2
1
4
268.40
10
672.00
11/06/2024
6
2
19
1,273.38
2
134.00
12/06/2024
2
4
2
133.60
92
6,163.08
13/06/2024
9
8
117
7,792.20
173
11,424.92
14/06/2024
3
5
11
724.46
12
796.32
17/06/2024
17
1
194
12,703.12
1
66.40
18/06/2024
8
7
47
3,041.37
429
27,820.65
19/06/2024
4
1
67
4,382.47
1
65.60
20/06/2024
8
6
111
7,320.45
321
21,121.80
21/06/2024
1
3
1
65.00
14
915.88
24/06/2024
24
4
200
12,478.00
61
3,990.62
25/06/2024
13
2
389
25,382.25
3
198.18
26/06/2024
16
1
329
21,638.33
1
66.20
27/06/2024
34
3
560
36,416.80
3
195.18
28/06/2024
21
1
141
8,945.04
7
455.00
06/2024
187
59
2,631
171,709.36
1,254
82,389.44
Total S12024
860
351
5,099
339,913.35
4,105
277,577.75
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703634438/en/