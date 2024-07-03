Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2024, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • 3,472 shares
  • €200,488.00 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024, a total of:

Number of transactions
executed

Number of shares
traded

Transaction amount

Buy

860

5,099

€339,913.35

Sell

351

4,105

€277,577.75

Resources available at 31 December 2023 were as follows:

  • 2,478 shares
  • €262,824.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

  • 2,025 shares
  • €2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2024 first half:

 

Number of
transactions
executed

Volume traded

 

Buy

Sell

Date

Buy

Sell

Number
of
shares

Share capital
(€)

Number
of
shares

Share capital
(€)

02/01/2024

0

5

0

0

30

2,041.80

03/01/2024

6

0

13

878.28

0

0

04/01/2024

6

6

32

2,144.64

193

12,990.83

05/01/2024

2

5

3

201.00

11

738.98

08/01/2024

7

12

24

1,646.16

129

8,982.27

09/01/2024

6

4

16

1,105.28

21

1,460.97

10/01/2024

10

1

19

1,300.36

1

68.40

11/01/2024

4

1

5

340.60

12

828.00

12/01/2024

6

4

6

407.40

20

1,370.00

15/01/2024

7

2

20

1,347.60

14

945.14

16/01/2024

0

5

0

0

36

2,437.20

17/01/2024

8

5

21

1,428.63

36

2,484.72

18/01/2024

0

3

0

0

18

1,225.80

19/01/2024

4

3

12

826.80

19

1,309.86

22/01/2024

7

5

14

977.20

34

2,414.00

23/01/2024

6

4

13

904.67

29

2,046.82

24/01/2024

11

1

19

1,342.16

1

71.00

25/01/2024

13

0

63

4,382.91

0

0

26/01/2024

9

4

18

1,234.80

29

2,011.15

29/01/2024

17

3

83

5,663.92

21

1,478.40

30/01/2024

12

1

30

2,106.30

1

70.60

31/01/2024

7

1

8

562.40

1

70.00

01/2024

148

75

419

28,801.11

656

45,045.94

01/02/2024

13

1

34

2,381.36

1

70.60

02/02/2024

21

0

63

4,372.20

0

0

05/02/2024

1

2

1

69.20

23

1,595.51

06/02/2024

1

1

1

69.20

1

69.20

07/02/2024

16

3

81

5,479.65

46

3,101.78

08/02/2024

3

3

3

201.60

27

1,841.40

09/02/2024

1

2

1

67.80

12

817.92

12/02/2024

2

2

2

136.40

21

1,444.80

13/02/2024

7

8

16

1,089.12

67

4,596.87

14/02/2024

4

2

10

683.80

10

689.60

15/02/2024

19

3

148

10,022.56

63

4,294.08

16/02/2024

8

0

17

1,164.33

0

0

19/02/2024

7

0

14

959.28

0

0

20/02/2024

7

2

15

1,026.00

26

1,788.80

21/02/2024

3

1

3

206.82

1

68.80

22/02/2024

6

9

11

759.66

163

11,299.16

23/02/2024

8

0

22

1,511.62

0

0

26/02/2024

0

3

0

0

13

899.60

27/02/2024

9

10

46

3,181.82

107

7,415.10

28/02/2024

1

5

5

350.00

38

2,670.26

29/02/2024

4

3

13

915.72

3

211.20

02/2024

141

60

506

34,648.14

622

42,874.68

01/03/2024

8

0

25

1,755.50

0

0

04/03/2024

8

1

17

1,195.61

1

70.60

05/03/2024

17

1

119

8,097.95

5

350.00

06/03/2024

19

2

150

10,179.00

15

1,008.00

07/03/2024

3

7

30

2,097.30

65

4,472.00

08/03/2024

21

1

102

6,995.16

1

70.00

11/03/2024

12

3

29

2,007.67

45

3,144.60

12/03/2024

11

1

28

1,923.88

1

69.20

13/03/2024

1

3

1

69.20

15

1,043.55

14/03/2024

3

3

6

416.82

12

839.52

15/03/2024

3

1

6

420.84

1

70.20

18/03/2024

24

3

176

11,916.96

34

2,305.88

19/03/2024

16

4

59

3,954.18

74

5,045.32

20/03/2024

4

1

8

549.60

1

69.20

21/03/2024

5

0

8

546.64

0

0

22/03/2024

3

1

6

408.42

1

68.20

25/03/2024

3

4

5

337.40

38

2,581.72

26/03/2024

2

17

4

281.40

241

17,137.51

27/03/2024

6

1

16

1,130.40

1

71.00

28/03/2024

2

1

3

211.20

1

70.40

03/2024

171

55

798

54,495.13

552

38,486.90

02/04/2024

9

1

171

11,636.55

1

70.40

03/04/2024

10

3

22

1,509.64

13

905.58

04/04/2024

8

1

20

1,369.00

1

68.80

05/04/2024

7

1

18

1,225.44

1

68.60

08/04/2024

5

2

11

744.26

3

203.40

09/04/2024

3

4

3

206.22

42

2,883.30

10/04/2024

3

1

3

206.61

1

68.80

11/04/2024

2

0

2

138.00

0

0

12/04/2024

3

2

3

208.20

10

697.00

15/04/2024

7

3

16

1,105.28

17

1,174.19

16/04/2024

6

1

13

894.66

1

69.00

17/04/2024

6

11

37

2,537.83

121

8,312.70

18/04/2024

7

6

8

527.84

50

3,350.00

19/04/2024

8

5

13

862.29

36

2,393.28

22/04/2024

8

2

18

1,174.68

32

2,124.80

23/04/2024

9

1

15

993.90

1

66.40

24/04/2024

16

2

31

2,070.18

10

677.60

25/04/2024

8

0

17

1,129.82

0

0

26/04/2024

4

2

6

395.40

10

664.00

29/04/2024

5

3

15

987.45

63

4,132.17

30/04/2024

3

4

5

331.80

24

1,585.92

04/2024

137

55

447

30,255.05

437

29,515.94

02/05/2024

2

1

2

132.40

81

5,410.80

03/05/2024

3

1

7

465.43

1

66.60

06/05/2024

3

0

40

2,656.00

0

0

07/05/2024

8

0

21

1,387.05

0

0

08/05/2024

1

5

1

66.60

20

1,345.20

09/05/2024

4

3

9

608.04

27

1,820.07

10/05/2024

2

2

2

134.80

31

2,083.20

13/05/2024

0

3

0

0

15

1,008.00

14/05/2024

1

2

2

134.80

9

608.40

15/05/2024

2

2

2

134.80

10

677.60

16/05/2024

11

2

21

1,409.52

34

2,318.80

17/05/2024

7

1

21

1,429.26

1

68.40

20/05/2024

6

3

10

678.20

13

882.96

21/05/2024

1

2

1

68.00

2

136.00

22/05/2024

7

1

18

1,216.62

1

68.00

23/05/2024

3

1

6

407.04

15

1,017.00

24/05/2024

4

2

5

337.80

8

540.80

27/05/2024

4

5

12

807.84

87

5,848.14

28/05/2024

1

4

1

67.00

177

11,862.54

29/05/2024

0

1

0

0

5

335.00

30/05/2024

1

5

1

67.00

46

3,099.94

31/05/2024

5

1

116

7,796.36

1

67.40

05/2024

76

47

298

20,004.56

584

39,264.85

03/06/2024

6

0

15

1,002.00

0

0

04/06/2024

5

1

211

14,033.61

1

66.40

05/06/2024

5

3

206

13,639.26

3

199.59

06/06/2024

1

5

1

66.60

119

7,970.62

07/06/2024

2

1

6

403.02

1

67.00

10/06/2024

2

1

4

268.40

10

672.00

11/06/2024

6

2

19

1,273.38

2

134.00

12/06/2024

2

4

2

133.60

92

6,163.08

13/06/2024

9

8

117

7,792.20

173

11,424.92

14/06/2024

3

5

11

724.46

12

796.32

17/06/2024

17

1

194

12,703.12

1

66.40

18/06/2024

8

7

47

3,041.37

429

27,820.65

19/06/2024

4

1

67

4,382.47

1

65.60

20/06/2024

8

6

111

7,320.45

321

21,121.80

21/06/2024

1

3

1

65.00

14

915.88

24/06/2024

24

4

200

12,478.00

61

3,990.62

25/06/2024

13

2

389

25,382.25

3

198.18

26/06/2024

16

1

329

21,638.33

1

66.20

27/06/2024

34

3

560

36,416.80

3

195.18

28/06/2024

21

1

141

8,945.04

7

455.00

06/2024

187

59

2,631

171,709.36

1,254

82,389.44

Total S12024

860

351

5,099

339,913.35

4,105

277,577.75

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook