SFL : Invest Securities downgrades its recommendation
While recognizing that operating data for 2023 are 'very good, as evidenced by strong organic rental growth (+8.5%)', the research department also notes a sharp rise in financial expenses.
Even if SFL is one of the few real estate companies to offer excellent guarantees in terms of revenue growth, the valuation of the share now seems too high to us", says the analyst, for whom, however, "distribution capacity is not threatened".
