Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : 2020 Annual Results Presentation (Slide show)

2020 Annual Results Presentation
12 FEBRUARY 2021
Overview
Appendices
Significant Events of the Year
1 Management of the Covid-19 crisis
Swift implementation of measures to limit the pandemic's impact
Organisational measures ensured that teams remained fully operational
All the Group's office properties remained open and available for use
Seven business centres were awarded the "Covid-19 proof"© label by certification company Bureau
Veritas
Management of the conference centres (Edouard VII and #cloud.paris) and the Indigo hotel (Edouard VII) focused on limiting as far as possible the effects of government-mandated closures
Tenant requests for help (especially tenants of retail units) were managed pro-actively
The rent collection rate for the year was 99%
Agreements were signed with the general contractors working on the main redevelopment projects
Property leasing activities continued in a very slow rental market
The Group's financial liquidity was strengthened
Strategic resilience confirmed
SFL
