Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : 2020 Annual Results Presentation (Slide show)

2020 Annual Results Presentation

12 FEBRUARY 2021

1 Significant Events of the Year

1 Management of the Covid-19 crisis

Swift implementation of measures to limit the pandemic's impact



Organisational measures ensured that teams remained fully operational

 All the Group's office properties remained open and available for use

 Seven business centres were awarded the "Covid-19 proof"© label by certification company Bureau Veritas

 Management of the conference centres (Edouard VII and #cloud.paris) and the Indigo hotel (Edouard VII) focused on limiting as far as possible the effects of government-mandated closures

 Tenant requests for help (especially tenants of retail units) were managed pro-actively

 The rent collection rate for the year was 99%

 Agreements were signed with the general contractors working on the main redevelopment projects

 Property leasing activities continued in a very slow rental market