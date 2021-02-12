Log in
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : 2020 Annual Results Presentation (Slide show)

02/12/2021 | 02:30am EST
2020 Annual Results Presentation

12 FEBRUARY 2021

Overview

  • 1 Significant Events of the Year

  • 2 2020 Rental Activity

  • 3 Property Transactions

  • 4 2020 Financial Statements & Results

Appendices

1

Significant Events of the Year

1 Management of the Covid-19 crisis

Swift implementation of measures to limit the pandemic's impact

Organisational measures ensured that teams remained fully operational

  • All the Group's office properties remained open and available for use

  • Seven business centres were awarded the "Covid-19 proof"© label by certification company Bureau

    Veritas

  • Management of the conference centres (Edouard VII and #cloud.paris) and the Indigo hotel (Edouard VII) focused on limiting as far as possible the effects of government-mandated closures

  • Tenant requests for help (especially tenants of retail units) were managed pro-actively

  • The rent collection rate for the year was 99%

  • Agreements were signed with the general contractors working on the main redevelopment projects

  • Property leasing activities continued in a very slow rental market

  • The Group's financial liquidity was strengthened

Strategic resilience confirmed

SFL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 185 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2020 -63,1 M -76,6 M -76,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 839 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 -46,6x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 2 930 M 3 553 M 3 552 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 4,50%
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 67,00 €
Last Close Price 63,20 €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Boileau Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Chairman
Éric Oudard Director-Technical & Development
Dimitri Boulte Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-2.17%3 553
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)5.16%63 948
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.75%40 574
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.98%25 009
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.53%23 497
SEGRO PLC1.52%15 835
