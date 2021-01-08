Log in
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

01/08/2021 | 01:18pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 8 January 2021

Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

  • Half-yearlyreport:

At 31 December 2020, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • 375 shares
  • €2,206,926.00 in cash

Resources available at 30 June 20202 were as follows:

  • 350 shares
  • €2,215,570.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

  • 2,025 shares
  • €2,092,635.00 in cash

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

  • Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2020 second half.

Number of transactions

Volume traded

executed

Buy

A la vente

Date

Buy

Sell

Number

Share

Number

Share

of shares

capital (€)

of shares

capital (€)

01/07/2020

8

0

150

10 650,00

0

0

02/07/2020

14

4

145

10 215,00

35

2 494,00

03/07/2020

6

11

60

4 210,00

190

13 455,20

06/07/2020

4

2

40

2 848,00

11

796,40

07/07/2020

8

2

154

11 007,40

7

505,40

08/07/2020

21

2

296

20 879,60

66

4 738,80

09/07/2020

5

1

45

3 121,80

6

417,60

10/07/2020

7

3

53

3 660,80

41

2 854,80

13/07/2020

2

3

29

1 998,60

16

1 140,00

14/07/2020

11

0

75

5 153,80

0

0

15/07/2020

6

2

40

2 738,80

18

1 252,80

16/07/2020

4

1

39

2 652,20

9

617,40

17/07/2020

19

5

185

12 306,60

32

2 139,00

20/07/2020

13

6

101

6 674,80

56

3 732,40

21/07/2020

13

6

114

7 616,40

94

6 377,60

22/07/2020

7

2

53

3 625,80

75

5 200,00

23/07/2020

3

0

17

1 172,40

0

0

24/07/2020

20

7

114

7 799,40

248

17 181,80

27/07/2020

7

2

72

4 962,20

2

137,60

28/07/2020

10

0

81

5 525,00

0

0

29/07/2020

2

2

20

1 371,60

35

2 404,00

30/07/2020

7

0

43

2 942,00

0

0

31/07/2020

6

15

60

4 102,00

210

14 508,00

07/2020

203

76

1 986

137 234,20

1 151

79 952,80

03/08/2020

17

0

274

18 303,00

0

0

04/08/2020

2

4

15

1 019,80

100

6 880,00

05/08/2020

7

0

51

3 493,40

0

0

06/08/2020

5

0

40

2 722,80

0

0

07/08/2020

18

0

129

8 678,20

0

0

10/08/2020

0

6

0

0

59

4 042,00

11/08/2020

9

2

95

6 444,40

34

2 334,20

12/08/2020

14

2

155

10 498,00

8

543,60

13/08/2020

6

0

28

1 918,20

0

0

14/08/2020

10

1

84

5 685,20

10

688,00

17/08/2020

10

0

82

5 547,00

0

0

18/08/2020

7

0

98

6 607,00

0

0

19/08/2020

11

0

85

5 697,40

0

0

20/08/2020

7

0

62

4 150,40

0

0

21/08/2020

12

3

98

6 491,20

85

5 674,00

24/08/2020

13

2

123

8 044,20

108

7 128,00

25/08/2020

14

3

215

13 609,80

22

1 420,00

26/08/2020

11

5

118

7 571,60

21

1 346,60

27/08/2020

9

2

118

7 424,80

8

510,40

28/08/2020

4

2

23

1 447,20

23

1 465,80

31/08/2020

13

7

105

6 625,40

205

12 996,00

08/2020

199

39

1 998

131 979,00

683

45 028,60

01/09/2020

6

4

31

1 944,60

31

1 952,20

02/09/2020

14

2

73

4 542,60

20

1 253,60

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

03/09/2020

5

4

48

2 957,00

101

6 232,40

04/09/2020

5

4

50

3 066,20

35

2 168,00

07/09/2020

5

3

21

1 277,00

36

2 205,20

08/09/2020

6

6

39

2 365,60

87

5 321,80

09/09/2020

6

2

58

3 465,00

20

1 200,00

10/09/2020

5

6

42

2 504,40

27

1 619,20

11/09/2020

6

9

54

3 183,00

155

9 259,00

14/09/2020

0

4

0

0

19

1 139,20

15/09/2020

15

3

179

10 684,20

24

1 434,00

16/09/2020

11

8

93

5 525,60

157

9 404,40

17/09/2020

0

4

0

0

41

2 454,80

18/09/2020

0

7

0

0

135

8 105,00

21/09/2020

28

1

461

26 865,20

10

586,00

22/09/2020

6

3

39

2 227,40

18

1 036,00

23/09/2020

16

6

195

11 076,20

38

2 217,60

24/09/2020

13

4

310

17 762,40

14

808,20

25/09/2020

2

2

21

1 211,60

6

347,60

28/09/2020

6

7

45

2 597,40

55

3 197,60

29/09/2020

7

11

56

3 219,20

61

3 530,00

30/09/2020

3

7

12

695,20

137

7 944,20

09/2020

165

107

1 827

107 169,80

1 227

73 416,00

01/10/2020

0

5

0

0

55

3 202,00

02/10/2020

9

4

80

4 659,40

36

2 121,60

05/10/2020

1

3

1

58,40

20

1 166,60

06/10/2020

1

3

5

302,00

180

10 622,00

07/10/2020

4

3

65

3 917,00

210

12 603,20

08/10/2020

0

2

0

0

35

2 104,00

09/10/2020

1

33

1

60,60

666

41 877,80

12/10/2020

16

26

230

14 123,60

620

38 999,00

13/10/2020

28

0

340

20 818,40

0

0

14/10/2020

12

2

116

7 038,00

16

969,60

15/10/2020

23

4

125

7 478,40

175

10 410,00

16/10/2020

1

6

10

594,00

60

3 565,00

19/10/2020

7

5

67

3 950,00

20

1 198,40

20/10/2020

7

2

162

9 454,00

6

350,60

21/10/2020

11

1

116

6 719,80

5

295,00

22/10/2020

3

4

24

1 373,60

22

1 260,80

23/10/2020

2

4

3

173,00

23

1 329,00

26/10/2020

5

2

41

2 338,00

11

637,00

27/10/2020

13

2

89

5 020,80

5

280,00

28/10/2020

16

0

316

17 008,80

0

0

29/10/2020

4

4

25

1 339,80

50

2 630,00

30/10/2020

5

3

41

2 195,40

110

5 946,00

10/2020

169

118

1 857

108 623,00

2 325

141 567,60

02/11/2020

4

2

31

1 694,60

26

1 430,00

03/11/2020

5

1

32

1 766,00

3

165,60

04/11/2020

9

5

71

3 887,00

56

3 081,60

05/11/2020

15

6

111

6 036,20

41

2 234,20

06/11/2020

13

4

75

4 035,40

310

16 988,00

09/11/2020

8

17

65

3 681,40

231

13 338,20

10/11/2020

12

9

206

11 897,80

155

9 230,60

11/11/2020

12

5

75

4 300,60

35

2 028,00

12/11/2020

13

2

100

5 765,60

43

2 546,80

13/11/2020

15

1

103

5 881,20

10

582,00

16/11/2020

7

21

47

2 748,00

392

23 189,20

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

17/11/2020

6

20

114

6 792,60

570

34 328,60

18/11/2020

9

5

65

3 867,80

54

3 226,60

19/11/2020

1

8

5

296,00

80

4 788,00

20/11/2020

0

11

0

0

505

30 106,00

23/11/2020

11

10

85

5 009,60

73

4 366,40

24/11/2020

10

17

96

5 631,80

328

19 538,60

25/11/2020

4

19

5

300,20

176

10 607,00

26/11/2020

2

10

21

1 258,80

133

8 039,40

27/11/2020

0

14

0

0

180

11 119,80

30/11/2020

10

14

93

5 886,60

200

12 755,60

11/2020

166

201

1 400

80 737,20

3 601

213 690,20

01/12/2020

4

3

12

764,00

12

764,80

02/12/2020

25

2

97

6 144,80

13

828,00

03/12/2020

3

5

15

948,80

24

1 533,40

04/12/2020

2

12

100

6 380,00

125

8 078,00

07/12/2020

11

7

105

6 844,20

60

3 952,40

08/12/2020

9

8

91

5 967,60

56

3 717,20

09/12/2020

43

15

384

25 171,20

239

15 964,00

10/12/2020

27

6

398

25 610,20

56

3 700,00

11/12/2020

6

13

142

8 991,20

106

6 842,60

14/12/2020

11

11

76

4 775,40

64

4 223,20

15/12/2020

10

1

39

2 440,80

4

252,00

16/12/2020

6

4

20

1 267,00

37

2 363,00

17/12/2020

4

9

27

1 701,00

32

2 028,40

18/12/2020

7

3

34

2 145,00

11

697,80

21/12/2020

8

0

77

4 855,80

0

0

22/12/2020

10

6

100

6 205,60

273

17 140,00

23/12/2020

4

10

25

1 560,60

210

13 157,80

24/12/2020

2

15

2

124,80

450

28 334,00

29/12/2020

5

10

38

2 401,60

73

4 673,00

31/12/2020

7

6

54

3 405,40

46

2 934,80

12/2020

204

146

1 836

117 705,00

1 891

121 184,40

S2/2020

1 106

687

10 904

683 448,20

10 878

674 839,60

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP -

Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:17:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
