Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Paris, 8 January 2021

Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

Half-yearly report:

At 31 December 2020, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

375 shares

€2,206,926.00 in cash

Resources available at 30 June 20202 were as follows:

350 shares

€2,215,570.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

