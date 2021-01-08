Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 8 January 2021
Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
At
31 December 2020, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
375 shares
€2,206,926.00 in cash
Resources available at 30 June 20202 were as follows:
350 shares
€2,215,570.00 in cash
At
11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
2,025 shares
€2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2020 second half.
Number of transactions
Volume traded
executed
Buy
A la vente
Date
Buy
Sell
Number
Share
Number
Share
of shares
capital (€)
of shares
capital (€)
01/07/2020
8
0
150
10 650,00
0
0
02/07/2020
14
4
145
10 215,00
35
2 494,00
03/07/2020
6
11
60
4 210,00
190
13 455,20
06/07/2020
4
2
40
2 848,00
11
796,40
07/07/2020
8
2
154
11 007,40
7
505,40
08/07/2020
21
2
296
20 879,60
66
4 738,80
09/07/2020
5
1
45
3 121,80
6
417,60
10/07/2020
7
3
53
3 660,80
41
2 854,80
13/07/2020
2
3
29
1 998,60
16
1 140,00
14/07/2020
11
0
75
5 153,80
0
0
15/07/2020
6
2
40
2 738,80
18
1 252,80
16/07/2020
4
1
39
2 652,20
9
617,40
17/07/2020
19
5
185
12 306,60
32
2 139,00
20/07/2020
13
6
101
6 674,80
56
3 732,40
21/07/2020
13
6
114
7 616,40
94
6 377,60
22/07/2020
7
2
53
3 625,80
75
5 200,00
23/07/2020
3
0
17
1 172,40
0
0
24/07/2020
20
7
114
7 799,40
248
17 181,80
27/07/2020
7
2
72
4 962,20
2
137,60
28/07/2020
10
0
81
5 525,00
0
0
29/07/2020
2
2
20
1 371,60
35
2 404,00
30/07/2020
7
0
43
2 942,00
0
0
31/07/2020
6
15
60
4 102,00
210
14 508,00
07/2020
203
76
1 986
137 234,20
1 151
79 952,80
03/08/2020
17
0
274
18 303,00
0
0
04/08/2020
2
4
15
1 019,80
100
6 880,00
05/08/2020
7
0
51
3 493,40
0
0
06/08/2020
5
0
40
2 722,80
0
0
07/08/2020
18
0
129
8 678,20
0
0
10/08/2020
0
6
0
0
59
4 042,00
11/08/2020
9
2
95
6 444,40
34
2 334,20
12/08/2020
14
2
155
10 498,00
8
543,60
13/08/2020
6
0
28
1 918,20
0
0
14/08/2020
10
1
84
5 685,20
10
688,00
17/08/2020
10
0
82
5 547,00
0
0
18/08/2020
7
0
98
6 607,00
0
0
19/08/2020
11
0
85
5 697,40
0
0
20/08/2020
7
0
62
4 150,40
0
0
21/08/2020
12
3
98
6 491,20
85
5 674,00
24/08/2020
13
2
123
8 044,20
108
7 128,00
25/08/2020
14
3
215
13 609,80
22
1 420,00
26/08/2020
11
5
118
7 571,60
21
1 346,60
27/08/2020
9
2
118
7 424,80
8
510,40
28/08/2020
4
2
23
1 447,20
23
1 465,80
31/08/2020
13
7
105
6 625,40
205
12 996,00
08/2020
199
39
1 998
131 979,00
683
45 028,60
01/09/2020
6
4
31
1 944,60
31
1 952,20
02/09/2020
14
2
73
4 542,60
20
1 253,60
03/09/2020
5
4
48
2 957,00
101
6 232,40
04/09/2020
5
4
50
3 066,20
35
2 168,00
07/09/2020
5
3
21
1 277,00
36
2 205,20
08/09/2020
6
6
39
2 365,60
87
5 321,80
09/09/2020
6
2
58
3 465,00
20
1 200,00
10/09/2020
5
6
42
2 504,40
27
1 619,20
11/09/2020
6
9
54
3 183,00
155
9 259,00
14/09/2020
0
4
0
0
19
1 139,20
15/09/2020
15
3
179
10 684,20
24
1 434,00
16/09/2020
11
8
93
5 525,60
157
9 404,40
17/09/2020
0
4
0
0
41
2 454,80
18/09/2020
0
7
0
0
135
8 105,00
21/09/2020
28
1
461
26 865,20
10
586,00
22/09/2020
6
3
39
2 227,40
18
1 036,00
23/09/2020
16
6
195
11 076,20
38
2 217,60
24/09/2020
13
4
310
17 762,40
14
808,20
25/09/2020
2
2
21
1 211,60
6
347,60
28/09/2020
6
7
45
2 597,40
55
3 197,60
29/09/2020
7
11
56
3 219,20
61
3 530,00
30/09/2020
3
7
12
695,20
137
7 944,20
09/2020
165
107
1 827
107 169,80
1 227
73 416,00
01/10/2020
0
5
0
0
55
3 202,00
02/10/2020
9
4
80
4 659,40
36
2 121,60
05/10/2020
1
3
1
58,40
20
1 166,60
06/10/2020
1
3
5
302,00
180
10 622,00
07/10/2020
4
3
65
3 917,00
210
12 603,20
08/10/2020
0
2
0
0
35
2 104,00
09/10/2020
1
33
1
60,60
666
41 877,80
12/10/2020
16
26
230
14 123,60
620
38 999,00
13/10/2020
28
0
340
20 818,40
0
0
14/10/2020
12
2
116
7 038,00
16
969,60
15/10/2020
23
4
125
7 478,40
175
10 410,00
16/10/2020
1
6
10
594,00
60
3 565,00
19/10/2020
7
5
67
3 950,00
20
1 198,40
20/10/2020
7
2
162
9 454,00
6
350,60
21/10/2020
11
1
116
6 719,80
5
295,00
22/10/2020
3
4
24
1 373,60
22
1 260,80
23/10/2020
2
4
3
173,00
23
1 329,00
26/10/2020
5
2
41
2 338,00
11
637,00
27/10/2020
13
2
89
5 020,80
5
280,00
28/10/2020
16
0
316
17 008,80
0
0
29/10/2020
4
4
25
1 339,80
50
2 630,00
30/10/2020
5
3
41
2 195,40
110
5 946,00
10/2020
169
118
1 857
108 623,00
2 325
141 567,60
02/11/2020
4
2
31
1 694,60
26
1 430,00
03/11/2020
5
1
32
1 766,00
3
165,60
04/11/2020
9
5
71
3 887,00
56
3 081,60
05/11/2020
15
6
111
6 036,20
41
2 234,20
06/11/2020
13
4
75
4 035,40
310
16 988,00
09/11/2020
8
17
65
3 681,40
231
13 338,20
10/11/2020
12
9
206
11 897,80
155
9 230,60
11/11/2020
12
5
75
4 300,60
35
2 028,00
12/11/2020
13
2
100
5 765,60
43
2 546,80
13/11/2020
15
1
103
5 881,20
10
582,00
16/11/2020
7
21
47
2 748,00
392
23 189,20
17/11/2020
6
20
114
6 792,60
570
34 328,60
18/11/2020
9
5
65
3 867,80
54
3 226,60
19/11/2020
1
8
5
296,00
80
4 788,00
20/11/2020
0
11
0
0
505
30 106,00
23/11/2020
11
10
85
5 009,60
73
4 366,40
24/11/2020
10
17
96
5 631,80
328
19 538,60
25/11/2020
4
19
5
300,20
176
10 607,00
26/11/2020
2
10
21
1 258,80
133
8 039,40
27/11/2020
0
14
0
0
180
11 119,80
30/11/2020
10
14
93
5 886,60
200
12 755,60
11/2020
166
201
1 400
80 737,20
3 601
213 690,20
01/12/2020
4
3
12
764,00
12
764,80
02/12/2020
25
2
97
6 144,80
13
828,00
03/12/2020
3
5
15
948,80
24
1 533,40
04/12/2020
2
12
100
6 380,00
125
8 078,00
07/12/2020
11
7
105
6 844,20
60
3 952,40
08/12/2020
9
8
91
5 967,60
56
3 717,20
09/12/2020
43
15
384
25 171,20
239
15 964,00
10/12/2020
27
6
398
25 610,20
56
3 700,00
11/12/2020
6
13
142
8 991,20
106
6 842,60
14/12/2020
11
11
76
4 775,40
64
4 223,20
15/12/2020
10
1
39
2 440,80
4
252,00
16/12/2020
6
4
20
1 267,00
37
2 363,00
17/12/2020
4
9
27
1 701,00
32
2 028,40
18/12/2020
7
3
34
2 145,00
11
697,80
21/12/2020
8
0
77
4 855,80
0
0
22/12/2020
10
6
100
6 205,60
273
17 140,00
23/12/2020
4
10
25
1 560,60
210
13 157,80
24/12/2020
2
15
2
124,80
450
28 334,00
29/12/2020
5
10
38
2 401,60
73
4 673,00
31/12/2020
7
6
54
3 405,40
46
2 934,80
12/2020
204
146
1 836
117 705,00
1 891
121 184,40
S2/2020
1 106
687
10 904
683 448,20
10 878
674 839,60
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP -
Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
