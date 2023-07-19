Paris, 19 July 2023
Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the Liquidity Contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 4,145 shares
- €156,538 in cash
Ressources available at 31 December 2022 were as follows:
- 4,975 shares
- €97,017.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, a total of:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Transactions amount
executed
traded
Buy
701
4 182
€324,991.50
Sell
354
5 012
€384,511.86
SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2023 first half:
Number of
Volume traded
transactions
Buy
Sell
executed
Number
Share
Number
Share
Date
Buy
Sell
capital
capital
of shares
of shares
(€)
(€)
02/01/2023
4
0
30
2 531,40
0
0
03/01/2023
3
0
14
1 184,68
0
0
04/01/2023
2
2
9
760,23
3
253,38
05/01/2023
22
0
160
13 297,60
0
0
06/01/2023
1
1
5
410,00
15
1 230,00
09/01/2023
2
13
3
242,61
293
23 563,06
10/01/2023
2
3
19
1 520,00
35
2 807,00
11/01/2023
2
8
3
239,61
64
5 143,68
12/01/2023
13
1
114
9 123,42
98
7 957,60
13/01/2023
4
5
28
2 247,84
24
1 926,72
16/01/2023
0
3
0
0
8
640,96
17/01/2023
3
4
26
2 075,58
10
804,00
18/01/2023
7
10
55
4 368,10
153
12 316,50
19/01/2023
4
11
31
2 461,09
78
6 338,28
20/01/2023
1
1
1
82,20
20
1 644,00
23/01/2023
2
11
4
331,20
105
8 683,50
24/01/2023
2
1
14
1 159,20
11
913,00
25/01/2023
5
2
16
1 322,24
10
830,00
26/01/2023
13
0
50
4 112,00
0
0
27/01/2023
2
1
12
984,00
1
82,20
30/01/2023
5
1
30
2 455,80
5
408,00
31/01/2023
5
2
22
1 807,30
45
3 708,00
01/2023
104
80
646
52 716,10
978
79 249,88
01/02/2023
4
0
21
1 721,58
0
0
02/02/2023
4
0
31
2 529,91
0
0
03/02/2023
6
0
33
2 672,01
0
0
06/02/2023
3
1
14
1 131,20
15
1 212,00
07/02/2023
1
0
1
81,00
0
0
08/02/2023
3
4
22
1 780,46
48
3 899,04
09/02/2023
6
11
52
4 179,24
159
12 754,98
10/02/2023
0
4
0
0
39
3 130,14
13/02/2023
2
6
13
1 065,48
79
6 459,04
14/02/2023
6
0
41
3 386,60
0
0
15/02/2023
9
4
80
6 569,60
31
2 579,20
16/02/2023
1
1
11
904,20
11
906,40
17/02/2023
3
0
21
1 732,50
0
0
SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
20/02/2023
22
6
174
14 261,04
83
6 849,99
21/02/2023
9
1
81
6 595,83
2
164,40
22/02/2023
4
1
37
3 000,70
5
409,00
23/02/2023
2
2
6
491,82
2
164,20
24/02/2023
2
0
4
328,00
0
0
27/02/2023
1
0
9
736,20
0
0
28/02/2023
5
0
39
3 183,57
0
0
02/2023
93
41
690
56 350,94
474
38 528,39
01/03/2023
14
0
111
8 908,86
0
0
02/03/2023
7
0
37
3 000,70
0
0
03/03/2023
4
8
65
5 344,95
108
8 992,08
06/03/2023
8
2
57
4 737,27
85
7 123,00
07/03/2023
1
7
1
82,60
43
3 574,16
08/03/2023
4
3
16
1 340,00
27
2 262,60
09/03/2023
23
0
182
14 973,14
0
0
10/03/2023
6
0
30
2 429,10
0
0
13/03/2023
3
11
19
1 532,54
189
15 208,83
14/03/2023
1
3
12
962,40
76
6 140,80
15/03/2023
2
2
20
1 613,80
9
726,39
16/03/2023
1
5
5
402,00
55
4 426,40
17/03/2023
3
0
20
1 617,60
0
0
20/03/2023
1
3
3
245,40
34
2 767,60
21/03/2023
3
0
21
1 741,53
0
0
22/03/2023
10
0
62
5 101,36
0
0
23/03/2023
7
0
31
2 542,62
0
0
24/03/2023
4
0
15
1 225,50
0
0
27/03/2023
18
0
102
8 233,44
0
0
28/03/2023
0
3
0
0
48
3 843,36
29/03/2023
8
6
47
3 754,83
41
3 255,81
30/03/2023
5
0
15
1 188,90
0
0
31/03/2023
4
0
23
1 820,22
0
0
03/2023
137
53
894
72 798,76
715
58 321,03
03/04/2023
2
6
8
650,40
50
4 010,00
04/04/2023
1
2
2
162,00
30
2 453,70
05/04/2023
6
1
10
814,40
5
408,00
06/04/2023
2
3
3
244,62
23
1 876,80
11/04/2023
13
5
131
10 449,87
100
8 005,00
12/04/2023
6
6
29
2 320,29
166
13 291,62
13/04/2023
2
2
2
162,40
50
4 050,00
14/04/2023
4
3
9
728,82
112
9 116,80
17/04/2023
0
3
0
0
196
15 617,28
18/04/2023
5
0
17
1 372,07
0
0
19/04/2023
7
0
36
2 886,48
0
0
20/04/2023
11
1
71
5 621,07
6
476,40
21/04/2023
3
4
12
940,44
13
1 021,28
SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
24/04/2023
2
1
23
1 796,30
8
638,40
25/04/2023
8
1
32
2 535,68
3
238,20
26/04/2023
18
1
272
20 359,20
1
75,20
27/04/2023
18
4
132
9 777,24
35
2 562,00
28/04/2023
6
7
47
3 422,07
117
8 590,14
04/2023
114
50
836
64 243,35
915
72 430,82
02/05/2023
0
2
0
0
10
742,00
03/05/2023
17
5
162
11 923,20
34
2 512,26
04/05/2023
30
8
235
17 028,10
92
6 707,72
05/05/2023
25
6
131
9 362,57
53
3 799,04
08/05/2023
0
4
0
0
81
5 817,42
09/05/2023
3
3
12
870,84
64
4 719,36
10/05/2023
7
3
35
2 493,05
195
14 061,45
11/05/2023
2
2
3
216,00
107
7 707,21
12/05/2023
3
6
4
287,40
275
19 723,00
15/05/2023
0
3
0
0
55
3 963,85
16/05/2023
4
3
4
290,00
60
4 326,00
17/05/2023
3
2
35
2 519,65
43
3 088,69
18/05/2023
0
1
0
0
50
3 590,00
19/05/2023
1
2
2
144,00
46
3 312,00
22/05/2023
2
7
4
291,60
61
4 458,49
23/05/2023
3
1
8
585,60
13
954,20
24/05/2023
0
2
0
0
10
736,00
25/05/2023
2
1
2
147,60
6
444,00
26/05/2023
20
2
53
3 852,57
28
2 017,12
29/05/2023
2
1
8
572,80
16
1 152,00
30/05/2023
3
0
7
500,85
0
0
31/05/2023
1
0
1
71,60
0
0
05/2023
128
64
706
51 157,43
1 299
93 831,81
01/06/2023
2
0
4
286,60
0
0
02/06/2023
14
5
70
4 932,20
51
3 635,79
05/06/2023
3
0
8
567,20
0
0
06/06/2023
3
2
6
423,00
3
212,40
07/06/2023
5
3
8
563,20
17
1 206,49
08/06/2023
3
4
9
633,06
70
4 900,70
09/06/2023
4
2
15
1 056,00
10
704,00
12/06/2023
16
2
62
4 229,64
22
1 513,60
13/06/2023
3
2
10
680,00
20
1 366,00
14/06/2023
1
7
3
203,40
72
4 930,56
15/06/2023
1
1
1
70,00
11
776,60
16/06/2023
6
1
22
1 528,78
10
692,00
19/06/2023
3
0
7
484,05
0
0
20/06/2023
5
0
11
757,02
0
0
21/06/2023
9
1
25
1 693,00
5
335,00
22/06/2023
1
5
4
268,00
36
2 419,92
23/06/2023
11
3
53
3 488,46
35
2 277,10
SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
26/06/2023
8
4
31
2 001,36
45
2 889,90
27/06/2023
10
11
17
1 081,71
93
5 991,99
28/06/2023
3
7
8
506,64
64
4 091,52
29/06/2023
11
1
30
1 899,60
1
64,20
30/06/2023
3
5
6
372,00
66
4 142,16
06/2023
125
66
410
27 724,92
631
42 149,93
Total 1S2023
701
354
4 182
324 991,50
5 012
384 511,86
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters:
FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
