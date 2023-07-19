Paris, 19 July 2023

Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the Liquidity Contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

4,145 shares

€156,538 in cash

Ressources available at 31 December 2022 were as follows:

4,975 shares

€97,017.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, a total of: