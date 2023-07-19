Paris, 19 July 2023

Half-yearly report on the SFL liquidity contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II - Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the Liquidity Contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

  • 4,145 shares
  • €156,538 in cash

Ressources available at 31 December 2022 were as follows:

  • 4,975 shares
  • €97,017.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

  • 2,025 shares
  • €2,092,635.00 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, a total of:

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Transactions amount

executed

traded

Buy

701

4 182

€324,991.50

Sell

354

5 012

€384,511.86

SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

1

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2023 first half:

Number of

Volume traded

transactions

Buy

Sell

executed

Number

Share

Number

Share

Date

Buy

Sell

capital

capital

of shares

of shares

(€)

(€)

02/01/2023

4

0

30

2 531,40

0

0

03/01/2023

3

0

14

1 184,68

0

0

04/01/2023

2

2

9

760,23

3

253,38

05/01/2023

22

0

160

13 297,60

0

0

06/01/2023

1

1

5

410,00

15

1 230,00

09/01/2023

2

13

3

242,61

293

23 563,06

10/01/2023

2

3

19

1 520,00

35

2 807,00

11/01/2023

2

8

3

239,61

64

5 143,68

12/01/2023

13

1

114

9 123,42

98

7 957,60

13/01/2023

4

5

28

2 247,84

24

1 926,72

16/01/2023

0

3

0

0

8

640,96

17/01/2023

3

4

26

2 075,58

10

804,00

18/01/2023

7

10

55

4 368,10

153

12 316,50

19/01/2023

4

11

31

2 461,09

78

6 338,28

20/01/2023

1

1

1

82,20

20

1 644,00

23/01/2023

2

11

4

331,20

105

8 683,50

24/01/2023

2

1

14

1 159,20

11

913,00

25/01/2023

5

2

16

1 322,24

10

830,00

26/01/2023

13

0

50

4 112,00

0

0

27/01/2023

2

1

12

984,00

1

82,20

30/01/2023

5

1

30

2 455,80

5

408,00

31/01/2023

5

2

22

1 807,30

45

3 708,00

01/2023

104

80

646

52 716,10

978

79 249,88

01/02/2023

4

0

21

1 721,58

0

0

02/02/2023

4

0

31

2 529,91

0

0

03/02/2023

6

0

33

2 672,01

0

0

06/02/2023

3

1

14

1 131,20

15

1 212,00

07/02/2023

1

0

1

81,00

0

0

08/02/2023

3

4

22

1 780,46

48

3 899,04

09/02/2023

6

11

52

4 179,24

159

12 754,98

10/02/2023

0

4

0

0

39

3 130,14

13/02/2023

2

6

13

1 065,48

79

6 459,04

14/02/2023

6

0

41

3 386,60

0

0

15/02/2023

9

4

80

6 569,60

31

2 579,20

16/02/2023

1

1

11

904,20

11

906,40

17/02/2023

3

0

21

1 732,50

0

0

SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

2

20/02/2023

22

6

174

14 261,04

83

6 849,99

21/02/2023

9

1

81

6 595,83

2

164,40

22/02/2023

4

1

37

3 000,70

5

409,00

23/02/2023

2

2

6

491,82

2

164,20

24/02/2023

2

0

4

328,00

0

0

27/02/2023

1

0

9

736,20

0

0

28/02/2023

5

0

39

3 183,57

0

0

02/2023

93

41

690

56 350,94

474

38 528,39

01/03/2023

14

0

111

8 908,86

0

0

02/03/2023

7

0

37

3 000,70

0

0

03/03/2023

4

8

65

5 344,95

108

8 992,08

06/03/2023

8

2

57

4 737,27

85

7 123,00

07/03/2023

1

7

1

82,60

43

3 574,16

08/03/2023

4

3

16

1 340,00

27

2 262,60

09/03/2023

23

0

182

14 973,14

0

0

10/03/2023

6

0

30

2 429,10

0

0

13/03/2023

3

11

19

1 532,54

189

15 208,83

14/03/2023

1

3

12

962,40

76

6 140,80

15/03/2023

2

2

20

1 613,80

9

726,39

16/03/2023

1

5

5

402,00

55

4 426,40

17/03/2023

3

0

20

1 617,60

0

0

20/03/2023

1

3

3

245,40

34

2 767,60

21/03/2023

3

0

21

1 741,53

0

0

22/03/2023

10

0

62

5 101,36

0

0

23/03/2023

7

0

31

2 542,62

0

0

24/03/2023

4

0

15

1 225,50

0

0

27/03/2023

18

0

102

8 233,44

0

0

28/03/2023

0

3

0

0

48

3 843,36

29/03/2023

8

6

47

3 754,83

41

3 255,81

30/03/2023

5

0

15

1 188,90

0

0

31/03/2023

4

0

23

1 820,22

0

0

03/2023

137

53

894

72 798,76

715

58 321,03

03/04/2023

2

6

8

650,40

50

4 010,00

04/04/2023

1

2

2

162,00

30

2 453,70

05/04/2023

6

1

10

814,40

5

408,00

06/04/2023

2

3

3

244,62

23

1 876,80

11/04/2023

13

5

131

10 449,87

100

8 005,00

12/04/2023

6

6

29

2 320,29

166

13 291,62

13/04/2023

2

2

2

162,40

50

4 050,00

14/04/2023

4

3

9

728,82

112

9 116,80

17/04/2023

0

3

0

0

196

15 617,28

18/04/2023

5

0

17

1 372,07

0

0

19/04/2023

7

0

36

2 886,48

0

0

20/04/2023

11

1

71

5 621,07

6

476,40

21/04/2023

3

4

12

940,44

13

1 021,28

SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

3

24/04/2023

2

1

23

1 796,30

8

638,40

25/04/2023

8

1

32

2 535,68

3

238,20

26/04/2023

18

1

272

20 359,20

1

75,20

27/04/2023

18

4

132

9 777,24

35

2 562,00

28/04/2023

6

7

47

3 422,07

117

8 590,14

04/2023

114

50

836

64 243,35

915

72 430,82

02/05/2023

0

2

0

0

10

742,00

03/05/2023

17

5

162

11 923,20

34

2 512,26

04/05/2023

30

8

235

17 028,10

92

6 707,72

05/05/2023

25

6

131

9 362,57

53

3 799,04

08/05/2023

0

4

0

0

81

5 817,42

09/05/2023

3

3

12

870,84

64

4 719,36

10/05/2023

7

3

35

2 493,05

195

14 061,45

11/05/2023

2

2

3

216,00

107

7 707,21

12/05/2023

3

6

4

287,40

275

19 723,00

15/05/2023

0

3

0

0

55

3 963,85

16/05/2023

4

3

4

290,00

60

4 326,00

17/05/2023

3

2

35

2 519,65

43

3 088,69

18/05/2023

0

1

0

0

50

3 590,00

19/05/2023

1

2

2

144,00

46

3 312,00

22/05/2023

2

7

4

291,60

61

4 458,49

23/05/2023

3

1

8

585,60

13

954,20

24/05/2023

0

2

0

0

10

736,00

25/05/2023

2

1

2

147,60

6

444,00

26/05/2023

20

2

53

3 852,57

28

2 017,12

29/05/2023

2

1

8

572,80

16

1 152,00

30/05/2023

3

0

7

500,85

0

0

31/05/2023

1

0

1

71,60

0

0

05/2023

128

64

706

51 157,43

1 299

93 831,81

01/06/2023

2

0

4

286,60

0

0

02/06/2023

14

5

70

4 932,20

51

3 635,79

05/06/2023

3

0

8

567,20

0

0

06/06/2023

3

2

6

423,00

3

212,40

07/06/2023

5

3

8

563,20

17

1 206,49

08/06/2023

3

4

9

633,06

70

4 900,70

09/06/2023

4

2

15

1 056,00

10

704,00

12/06/2023

16

2

62

4 229,64

22

1 513,60

13/06/2023

3

2

10

680,00

20

1 366,00

14/06/2023

1

7

3

203,40

72

4 930,56

15/06/2023

1

1

1

70,00

11

776,60

16/06/2023

6

1

22

1 528,78

10

692,00

19/06/2023

3

0

7

484,05

0

0

20/06/2023

5

0

11

757,02

0

0

21/06/2023

9

1

25

1 693,00

5

335,00

22/06/2023

1

5

4

268,00

36

2 419,92

23/06/2023

11

3

53

3 488,46

35

2 277,10

SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

4

26/06/2023

8

4

31

2 001,36

45

2 889,90

27/06/2023

10

11

17

1 081,71

93

5 991,99

28/06/2023

3

7

8

506,64

64

4 091,52

29/06/2023

11

1

30

1 899,60

1

64,20

30/06/2023

3

5

6

372,00

66

4 142,16

06/2023

125

66

410

27 724,92

631

42 149,93

Total 1S2023

701

354

4 182

324 991,50

5 012

384 511,86

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters:

FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL- Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 13:44:01 UTC.