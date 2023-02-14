Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results

Net profit

Net finance costs stood at €31.6 million in 2022, versus €30.2 million in 2021, an increase of €1.4 million. Excluding non-recurring items, the increase was €3.8 million, reflecting the impact on recurring finance costs of the increase in average debt following the acquisition of the Pasteur building.

After taking account of these key items, EPRA earnings totalled €108.0 million in 2022, versus €92.4 million the year before. EPRA earnings per share stood at €2.52 in 2022, up by a strong 22.8% from €2.05 in 2021.

Attributable net profit for 2022 came in at €143.4 million, versus €292.0 million in 2021.

Occupancy rate at an all-time high

Letting activity remained brisk, with 100% of the office space in the Biome building pre-let, and a record physical occupancy rate of 99.5%

Despite the sharp deterioration in the geopolitical and economic situation and contrary to the trends observed in other markets in the Paris region, the Paris commercial property rental market was very active in 2022, particularly for high quality properties in prime locations. In this environment, the Group signed leases on some 47,000 sq.m. of mainly office space during the year. Lease deals mainly included:

Biome, with the complex's 24,000 sq.m. of office space pre-let primarily to La Banque Postale and SFIL; this was a benchmark transaction among the over-20,000 sq.m. lease deals signed in the Paris region during the year;

103 Grenelle, with three new leases signed on a total of 3,400 sq.m. (Atalante, Promontoria, Netgem);

new office leases in the #cloud.paris, Washington Plaza, Edouard VII, 176 Charles de Gaulle, 83 Marceau and Cézanne Saint-Honoré properties, for the remaining;

around 8,600 sq.m. of retail units.

The average nominal rent on these leases rose to €716 per sq.m., corresponding to an effective rent of €601 per sq.m., for an average non-cancellable term of 7.5 years. These lease terms attest to the attractiveness of the Group's properties.

The physical occupancy rate for revenue-generating properties at 31 December 2022 was a record 99.5% (compared with 98.0% at 31 December 2021). The EPRA vacancy rate was 0.6% (versus 1.7% at 31 December 2021).