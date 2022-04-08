Log in
    FLY   FR0000033409

SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/08 11:35:16 am EDT
85.20 EUR   -0.23%
03/16SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : 2021 Non-Financial Information Statement
PU
03/14SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : The Company announces the publication of its 2021 Universal registration document
PU
02/28France's SFL to Acquire Paris Office Building From Primonial REIM
MT
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Pere Viñolas Serra appointed Chairman of SFL

04/08/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 8 April 2022

Pere Viñolas Serra appointed Chairman of SFL

At its meeting held immediately following the Annual General Meeting of 7 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to appoint Pere Viñolas Serra as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. Pere Viñolas Serra takes over from Juan José Brugera, who has reached the age limit of 75 for serving as Chairman, as set out in the articles of association.

Juan José Brugera will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Members of the Board of Directors as of 7 April 2022:

  • - Pere Viñolas Serra: Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • - Ali Bin Jassim Al Thani: Director

  • - Juan José Brugera Clavero: Director

  • - Carmina Ganyet I Cirera: Director

  • - Arielle Malard de Rothschild: Director

  • - Alexandra Rocca: Director

Pere Viñolas Serra - Chairman of the Board of Directors

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris

(#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 -t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 17:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
