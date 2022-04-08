Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Pere Viñolas Serra appointed Chairman of SFL

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 8 April 2022

Pere Viñolas Serra appointed Chairman of SFL

At its meeting held immediately following the Annual General Meeting of 7 April 2022, the Board of Directors of Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to appoint Pere Viñolas Serra as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. Pere Viñolas Serra takes over from Juan José Brugera, who has reached the age limit of 75 for serving as Chairman, as set out in the articles of association.

Juan José Brugera will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Members of the Board of Directors as of 7 April 2022:

- Pere Viñolas Serra: Chairman of the Board of Directors

- Ali Bin Jassim Al Thani: Director

- Juan José Brugera Clavero: Director

- Carmina Ganyet I Cirera: Director

- Arielle Malard de Rothschild: Director

- Alexandra Rocca: Director

Pere Viñolas Serra - Chairman of the Board of Directors

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris

(#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 -t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.comwww.fonciere-lyonnaise.com