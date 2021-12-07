Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Foncière Lyonnaise
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLY   FR0000033409

SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : SFL extends its relations with longstanding tenants and welcomes new prestigious companies to Washington Plaza

12/07/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 7 December 2021

SFL extends its relations with longstanding tenants and welcomes new prestigious companies to Washington Plaza

SFL, the leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, announces that it has re-let 10,000 sq.m. of space in the Washington Plaza complex, which is now fully occupied. This performance highlights the continued appeal of central business districts and office properties offering the most cutting-edge amenities, innovative ways of working and desirable location.

To date, leases have been signed on almost a quarter - 10,000 sq.m. - of the Washington Plaza complex, a 48,000 sq.m. art deco flagship building in the centre of Paris' 8th arrondissement. This coincides with the completion of major renovation work at the property aimed in particular at modernising floor plates and developing amenities such as a 100-seater auditorium, a café, a restaurant, wellness areas and parking for 400 bikes. The property's business centre is rated "Very Good" under the BREEAM In-Use environmental certification scheme for both Part 1 "Asset Performance" and Part 2 "Building Management".

Several tenants, such as the European subsidiary of leading global brokerage firm TP ICAP, and financial market software specialist Finastra, have extended their lease or let additional floor space, demonstrating the satisfaction of existing users. Meanwhile, SFL has also signed leases with new tenants - management consultancy Advancy, global logistics real estate firm Prologis, and food supplements specialist Havea Group - all of which are leaders in their respective industries. The property is home to 23 first-rate tenants, including Mylan Medical, Indeed, Lavinia and Candriam France, taking up a record 100% of available space. The most recent leases were signed for a rent of around €800/sq.m., bringing five-year growth in average office rent at the property to 15%.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters:

FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

SFL - Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - T +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Washington Plaza, Paris 8

Washington Plaza, Paris 8

SFL - Thomas Fareng - T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 - t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence - Grégoire Silly - T +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 - gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
01:12pSOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : SFL extends its relations with longstanding tenants and welco..
PU
11/24Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise Wins Three Leases For Paris Business Center
MT
11/24SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : SFL pre-lets 90% of Cézanne Saint-Honoré, 6 months ahead of d..
PU
11/18Soci?t? Fonci?re Lyonnaise SA Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/18SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : Changes in the organisation of SFL's asset management and inv..
PU
11/03SFL – Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Information
PU
10/15SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : Prices $580 Million Bonds Due 2028
MT
10/14SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : SFL successfully prices a 500 million bond issue
PU
10/14SFL Successfully Prices A 500 Million Bond Issue
CI
08/31Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. completed the acquisition of a 3.9% minority stake ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2021 249 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 2 093 M 2 354 M 2 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 3 377 M 3 809 M 3 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales 2022 29,5x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 0,65%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Duration : Period :
Société Foncière Lyonnaise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 79,00 €
Average target price 95,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Boileau Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Chairman
Éric Oudard Director-Technical & Development
Dimitri Boulte Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE22.29%3 809
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.11.39%17 719
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION17.89%10 195
DEXUS18.40%8 324
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.58%8 021
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION14.46%7 895